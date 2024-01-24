On the day that Andy Robertson returned to the squad, it was Joe Gomez who took the plaudits at left-back as Liverpool booked a place in the Carabao Cup final.

It has been a revelation to watch Gomez go about his business this season, whether at centre-back or full-back, he’s been ever-reliable.

The 26-year-old will know Robertson is on the cusp of his return, but he’s not making it easy for Jurgen Klopp to push him to the side after another strong performance, this time at Fulham.

Gomez finished with six passes into the final third, six recoveries, two blocks – the most of any player – and, of course, he had his customary shots on goal, though we’re still waiting for the moment.

With another top performance as the Reds sealed another date at Wembley, fans were quick to recognise Gomez’s contribution and the not-so-easy battle on Robertson’s hands:

Crazy to say but Robbo will have his work cut out to be as good as Gomez has done at LB. Gomez been brilliant defensively, offered plenty going forward and also plays the inverted position well. — Jay (@Jay82_LFC) January 24, 2024

Joe Gomez been excellent since going to left back. Robbo fit again but will have a fight on his hands to get back in the team — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) January 24, 2024

Not sure Joe Gomez, a right-sided centre-back playing as a hybrid left-back, gets the wider recognition he deserves, but great hearing the travelling Kop singing his name at Craven Cottage #FULLIV #CarabaoCup — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) January 24, 2024

Joe Gomez has been absolutely brilliant this season hasn’t he. Not just in terms of his versatility but he’s really improved at defending and his positioning — Kop Corner ???????????? (@KopCornerYNWA) January 24, 2024

Honestly think Joe Gomez is a better full-back than he is a centre-half. Been absolutely outstanding. — Beth Lindop (@beth_lindop) January 24, 2024

Joe Gomez at left back is the revelation I never expected this season. He's been so good. — Robert (@KopData) January 24, 2024

Joe Gomez shots per 90 this season – 1.06 Joe Gomez shots per 90 in the previous 5 seasons – 1.1 Joe Gomez shots per 90 in the last 8 games (probably since him not having scored turned into a 'thing') – 1.3 pic.twitter.com/CzG44FhF1Y — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) January 24, 2024

Tonight has confirmed to me that Andy Robertson has to fight to earn his spot back. Joe Gomez hasn’t put a foot wrong yet again. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) January 24, 2024

Joe Gomez has played everywhere in the backline this season & has been outstanding in all of them — Adam Reid (@__adamreid) January 24, 2024

Players don't want to take Joe Gomez on anymore he's that strong 1v1 — – (@JoshLFC1909) January 24, 2024

Joe Gomez deserves a lot of praise for the way he's stepped up — Ken ?? ?? (@ynwa6times) January 24, 2024

As Liverpool’s longest-current serving players, Gomez has been through it all and he is more than due his praise after a consistent season to date – one that has seen him be named in all but two matchday squads so far.

Earlier in the week, assistant manager Pep Lijnders hailed Gomez as a “really good example of what we are all about,” and it is hard to disagree with that.

And we all know his goal will come, and what a day it will be when he does! Wembley wouldn’t be a bad time to do it…