Liverpool fans say Robertson has “fight on his hands” with Joe Gomez “brilliant” again

On the day that Andy Robertson returned to the squad, it was Joe Gomez who took the plaudits at left-back as Liverpool booked a place in the Carabao Cup final.

It has been a revelation to watch Gomez go about his business this season, whether at centre-back or full-back, he’s been ever-reliable.

The 26-year-old will know Robertson is on the cusp of his return, but he’s not making it easy for Jurgen Klopp to push him to the side after another strong performance, this time at Fulham.

Gomez finished with six passes into the final third, six recoveries, two blocks – the most of any player – and, of course, he had his customary shots on goal, though we’re still waiting for the moment.

With another top performance as the Reds sealed another date at Wembley, fans were quick to recognise Gomez’s contribution and the not-so-easy battle on Robertson’s hands:

As Liverpool’s longest-current serving players, Gomez has been through it all and he is more than due his praise after a consistent season to date – one that has seen him be named in all but two matchday squads so far.

Earlier in the week, assistant manager Pep Lijnders hailed Gomez as a “really good example of what we are all about,” and it is hard to disagree with that.

And we all know his goal will come, and what a day it will be when he does! Wembley wouldn’t be a bad time to do it…

