Liverpool youngster Trey Nyoni is part of first-team training ahead of the FA Cup third-round clash at Arsenal, with a host of academy players in contention.

The Reds will be without at least nine senior players for their trip to the Emirates, with Jurgen Klopp expected to bulk his squad out with youth.

That could seemingly include 16-year-old midfielder Nyoni, who was part of a spirited session at the AXA Training Centre on Friday.

Nyoni, a summer signing from Leicester, has already made the step up from U18s to the U21s this season, while he has found himself on the fringes of the first team, too.

Prep underway for Sunday ? pic.twitter.com/1oytIdRNcO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2024

All being well, he could follow up his place on the bench for November’s 3-0 win over Brentford with involvement in the FA Cup on Sunday evening.

The teenager was joined in first-team training by returning loanees Owen Beck and Nat Phillips, as well as regulars Conor Bradley, Luke Chambers, James McConnell, Bobby Clark and Kaide Gordon.

They were pictured warming up with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez.

Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, Ryan Gravenberch, Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah were also in training, while Virgil van Dijk was not spotted but was present.

With Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher training as part of the goalkeeper group elsewhere, Klopp’s squad travelling to London has taken shape.

Twenty outfield players can be expected to make the trip, though it remains to be seen how the manager will line his side up.

“I’m not sure if Arsenal now is a game to rotate,” Klopp told reporters on Friday. “I sit here and I’m not 100 percent if we have the opportunity to do so, to be honest.”

Mohamed Salah (AFCON), Wataru Endo (Asian Cup) and Dominik Szoboszlai (injury) are the newest absentees for Liverpool.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Beck, Chambers

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Clark, McConnell, Nyoni

Forwards: Nunez, Jota, Gakpo, Diaz, Elliott, Gordon