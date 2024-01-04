Liverpool have turned down two offers for returning loanee Owen Beck, with the 21-year-old expected to be handed first-team opportunities in the near future.

The left-back was recalled from his successful spell at Dundee earlier this month amid an injury crisis at Anfield in that area of the pitch.

Beck registered two goals and two assists from the position in his 17 Scottish Premiership appearances, gaining a healthy reputation in Scotland in the process.

Injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas meant that the club saw fit to cut that loan stint short, with Beck likely to receive opportunities with the senior team in the coming weeks.

The Times have reported that both Celtic and Rangers have made unsuccessful attempts to sign the defender, offering further indication that he will be granted chances on Merseyside.

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic were looking to make a permanent move for the player, while Rangers made a proposal to bring him to Ibrox on another loan.

The Reds have a busy few weeks coming up on multiple fronts, with fixtures in both domestic cup competitions coinciding with a Premier League title race.

Robertson and Tsimikas’ absences mean Joe Gomez has been forced to fill in at left-back, but Beck’s progress in Scotland has seen him become viewed as a viable option at Anfield.

Luke Chambers is another recognised left-back alternative, but the teenager has made just four senior outings for the Reds so far in 2023/24.

Calum Scanlon has featured just twice this season, with Beck appearing to be considered above both in the defensive pecking order.

His first opportunity for involvement could come against Arsenal this weekend, with the manager expected to rotate his squad for the FA Cup clash given that the League Cup semi-final first leg with Fulham falls just three days later.

The Reds play six times in January, but with Klopp hoping to have Robertson back next month, there is still a possibility that the 21-year-old will go out on another loan before the transfer window is out.