Liverpool have had plenty of fitness issues to contend with so far this season, so let’s take a look at where each of our current absentees are up to.

The Reds have been treated to a rare three-week rest from Premier League action, with attention turning to the domestic cups before last weekend’s winter break.

Bournemouth are next on the horizon for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, but the manager will still be without a number of his key senior players for the trip to the south coast.

Injuries are not the only thing the boss will have to contend with as league action resumes, with Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo having both already embarked upon the beginning of their AFCON and Asian Cup campaigns respectively.

Should they both reach the finals of those competitions – as is likely given the quality of the teams they are representing – their returns would be expected to come at Brentford on February 17.

Trent Alexander-Arnold became the latest name added to the casualty list before the break, suffering a “little tear in the lateral ligament of his knee,” which was expected to sideline him for “probably three weeks.”

That is likely to keep the vice-skipper out for the next three games at least, with the earliest realistic date for his return coming at home to Chelsea at the end of the month.

Dominik Szoboszlai picked up a hamstring injury of his own during the 4-2 win at home to Newcastle, but the midfielder hinted last week that “it’s possible” he could feature against the Cherries on Sunday.

The midfielder didn’t train with the squad on Wednesday, meaning he faces a race against time if he is to make an unlikely return at the Vitality Stadium.

Left-backs Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are still sidelined with serious shoulder injuries, although the former declared earlier this week that he is doing “proper sessions” in Dubai as he bids to return to fitness.

It is hoped that Spanish midfield duo Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic will finally be able to return to training next month, with both having experienced a nightmare campaign with injuries.

We may have seen the last of Joel Matip in a Liverpool shirt following the ACL injury he sustained in December.

The Cameroon defender won’t feature again this season, and with his contract up in the summer, the injury may have spelt an unfortunate end to his Anfield career.

Ben Doak suffered an ill-timed knee injury of his own last month, and the timeline for his return to the field remains to be seen.

Here is the full list of players Klopp is without as things stand:

Liverpool’s 25-man squad in training on Wednesday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Misciur

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Phillips*, Bradley, Chambers, Beck*, Scanlon

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Elliott, McConnell, Clark

Forwards: Nunez, Jota, Gakpo, Diaz, Gordon, Koumas, Kone-Doherty

* Players back from loan – if they play, will not be able to go back on loan