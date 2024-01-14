Liverpool are set to welcome back yet another returning loanee after Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe confirmed that Calvin Ramsay will be recalled by the club.

The right-back made his temporary switch to Deepdale this summer after his 2022/23 campaign on Merseyside was cut short due to injury.

Since then, he has only managed to register two senior appearances having suffered various other fitness complications.

This Is Anfield reported earlier this week that Liverpool were preparing to bring back the 20-year-old, and that move has now been verified by his Preston boss.

Speaking after his side’s victory over Bristol City at the weekend, Lowe admitted that Ramsay’s departure was a mere formality and that an official announcement was imminent.

“We’ve got no information on it yet, but Liverpool are calling him back,” said the Preston manager, as quoted by the Lancashire Post.

“We are just waiting on them to officially announce it, but he has gone back to Liverpool yeah.”

It spells the end of Ramsay’s spell with the Championship side, which began to look inevitable when Lowe left the defender out of six consecutive matchday squads despite being passed fit to return to the field.

Lowe declared the youngster “not ready” having worked his way back to full fitness, and a fresh loan move elsewhere appears to be a likely next step.

An injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold has opened up opportunities at right-back over the coming weeks, but Conor Bradley‘s impressive display against Fulham in the League Cup semi-final makes him a prime candidate for the vacated minutes.

The Scot adds his name to the growing list of returning loanees to Anfield this month, with Fabio Carvalho, Nat Phillips, Owen Beck, Rhys Williams and James Balagizi all seeing their loan spells cut short prematurely.

It remains to be seen whether Ramsay can gain valuable experience between now and the end of the season, but his stay at the Lilywhites has proved to be an ultimately unsuccessful one.