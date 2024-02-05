★ PREMIUM
5 injury updates, centre-back ‘interest’ & transfer chief targets – Latest LFC News

Jurgen Klopp offered the latest injury update on five players, the club is “interested” in a Crystal Palace centre-back, and there’s more sporting director talk.

Your full injury roundup…

All eyes and ears were glued on Klopp as he offered an injury update ahead of Wednesday’s game, though he didn’t give quite the level of detail we were expecting.

Nevertheless, there were updates on the trio who all sustained injuries late last week, plus the latest on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai.

  • Alisson (hamstring): Out for the “foreseeable”
  • Diogo Jota (knee): “Will obviously take months”
  • Curtis Jones (ankle): “A bone ligament issue” – no timeframe
  • Trent and Szoboszlai: “On the way back” but not in team training

Darwin Nunez was brought off at half-time at Brentford, while there have been rumours over a setback for Mo Salah – but Klopp was not directly asked about either.

He did say, though, that “the others, we will deal with day by day,” so read into that how you will. A positive spin may be best considering Liverpool’s injury list now includes nine senior players!

 

3 things today: Sporting directors & transfer talk

  • Two interesting sporting director targets have emerged, one from Italy – who helped sign Mo Salah – and the other from France. This role is to be filled before naming a new manager [READ MORE]
  • Any transfer story will have an obvious asterisk, this included, but the club are said to be “interested” in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who was linked last summer (The Telegraph)

 

Anfield Road End latest

The Anfield Road End is nearing completion, and we can now see what the stand will look like once the final seats are installed and the ‘red wall’ blocking the hospitality section has been removed.

 

What we’re reading pre-Luton…

  • “We just don’t stop” – We got the Luton lowdown ahead of Wednesday’s match, delving into the key battles and where the visitors could cause some trouble [READ HERE]

  • The manager has admitted his “fault” in Cody Gakpo‘s dip in confidence and form and it is to do with his midfield experiment [READ HERE]

  • And with plenty of injuries to consider, we predict two possible lineups Klopp could select for the must-win match at Anfield [READ HERE]

 

Photo of the day and match of the night

This one genuinely hurts to look at, the injury list could almost make a pretty solid starting lineup! Let’s hope we can at least welcome back Trent and Szobo sooner rather than later.

It could be a good thing that Man City vs. Brentford is not live on UK TV, do we really need that kind of torture?

Instead, you can choose between Inter vs. Atletico Madrid or PSV vs. Dortmund in the Champions League – both start at 8pm (GMT).

