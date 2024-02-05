There was record-breaking Anfield news on Monday ahead of the weekend’s fixture, while Jurgen Klopp‘s squad numbers were boosted following the return of Wataru Endo.

Close to 61,000 at Anfield

Liverpool will have close to 61,000 at Anfield on Saturday, with the latest Anfield Road End update a positive one as we edge closer to the expansion being fully complete.

Should the stand pass further internal emergency conditions tests in conjunction with the council, there will be at least 60,000 inside the ground for the visit of Burnley.

It will be a new record attendance for the club, with only a small section of seats now left to be complete in the weeks to come.

It means that the either the visit of Luton or the FA Cup fifth round tie later this month could be the first match with a full 61,000.

That will be a memorable sight!

3 things today: Returns and silly Mbappe

Wataru Endo reported back at the AXA Training Centre on Monday after his Asian Cup exit – a timely boost to numbers for Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe is a man in the headlines (again) and Liverpool were reportedly “explored” by his camp as an option as he hunts for more money from Real Madrid – sorry Kylian, not playing those games!

Roy Keane was surprisingly full of praise for Jurgen Klopp‘s assessment at the Emirates – the “no bull” attitude is always refreshing

Latest Liverpool FC news

According to the stats, Liverpool conceded their highest-ever xG against Arsenal, and it wasn’t much better at the other end either! Need to bounce straight back

Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu continues to be linked to Liverpool – said to be the first to ask about price tag – though a lot is in the air with a new manager and sporting director needed

A public service announcement: Klopp did not solely take aim at some of the decisions from referee Anthony Talyor like some outlets would lead you to believe, he was honest and accepted the better team won

A message from Jones

There will be plenty of feelings lingering after Sunday’s result, and Curtis Jones was one of the only players to have a social media presence in the aftermath.

On Instagram, he said: “It wasn’t our night but that’s football sometimes! We will stick together and keep going as always.”

Onto Saturday, Reds!

It’s Monday night football, but the question is are you really going to put yourself through it? It’s Brentford vs. Man City (8pm UK) and if you don’t have the stomach for it, your notifications will surely inform you if it’s a result you care to know about!