Anfield Road update, Mbappe ‘turned down’ & Endo returns – Latest LFC News

There was record-breaking Anfield news on Monday ahead of the weekend’s fixture, while Jurgen Klopp‘s squad numbers were boosted following the return of Wataru Endo.

 

Close to 61,000 at Anfield

Liverpool will have close to 61,000 at Anfield on Saturday, with the latest Anfield Road End update a positive one as we edge closer to the expansion being fully complete.

Should the stand pass further internal emergency conditions tests in conjunction with the council, there will be at least 60,000 inside the ground for the visit of Burnley.

It will be a new record attendance for the club, with only a small section of seats now left to be complete in the weeks to come.

It means that the either the visit of Luton or the FA Cup fifth round tie later this month could be the first match with a full 61,000.

That will be a memorable sight!

 

3 things today: Returns and silly Mbappe

DOHA, QATAR - Wednesday, November 23, 2022: Japan players line-up for a team group photograph before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium. Back row L-R: goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda, Hiroki Sakai, Ko Itakura, Ao Tanaka, Water Endo, Maya Yoshida. Front row L-R: Junya Ito, Takefusa Kubo, Daizen Maeda, Yuto Nagatomo, Daichi Kamada. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Wataru Endo reported back at the AXA Training Centre on Monday after his Asian Cup exit – a timely boost to numbers for Liverpool
  • Kylian Mbappe is a man in the headlines (again) and Liverpool were reportedly “explored” by his camp as an option as he hunts for more money from Real Madrid – sorry Kylian, not playing those games!

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 4, 2024: Liverpool players form a pre-match huddle before the FA Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal won 3-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • According to the stats, Liverpool conceded their highest-ever xG against Arsenal, and it wasn’t much better at the other end either! Need to bounce straight back

  • Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu continues to be linked to Liverpool – said to be the first to ask about price tag – though a lot is in the air with a new manager and sporting director needed

  • A public service announcement: Klopp did not solely take aim at some of the decisions from referee Anthony Talyor like some outlets would lead you to believe, he was honest and accepted the better team won

 

A message from Jones

There will be plenty of feelings lingering after Sunday’s result, and Curtis Jones was one of the only players to have a social media presence in the aftermath.

On Instagram, he said: “It wasn’t our night but that’s football sometimes! We will stick together and keep going as always.”

Onto Saturday, Reds!

 

A picture to make you smile and match of the night

‘Ay, here we are with problems at the top of the league’

G67ADK Hands across the FA Cup as new Liverpool manager Bobby Paisley (left) receives the good wishes of club chairman John Smith (centre) and retiring manager Bill Shankly after his appointment had been announced at the club's AGM. Paisley, a former Liverpool wing-half, has been Shankley's assistant for three years. July 1974. (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

It’s Monday night football, but the question is are you really going to put yourself through it? It’s Brentford vs. Man City (8pm UK) and if you don’t have the stomach for it, your notifications will surely inform you if it’s a result you care to know about!

