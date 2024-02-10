★ PREMIUM
2WHJ53R Liverpool's Harvey Elliott gives the thumbs up signs during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Burnley, at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Harvey Elliott’s “quality” and “impetus” hailed as super sub “changed the game”

Harvey Elliott has become an invaluable weapon off the bench for Jurgen Klopp, and his game-changing abilities saw him showered with praise after the win over Burnley.

The 20-year-old would much rather be a consistent part of Liverpool’s starting lineup, but he has shown incredible proficiency when deployed later in games.

Against Burnley, he was introduced at half time in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold – who was taken off as an injury precaution – and just seven minutes later he helped put the Reds back in front.

Elliott created the moment that set up Luis Diaz‘s diving header and then made sure of the win by teeing up Darwin Nunez – he injected what Liverpool needed at just the right time.

His energy is invaluable and fans were right to acknowledge the difference he made at Anfield…

“Elliott the game changer, take a bow. A lot of positive passes from him which is what we needed from our midfield.”

Rahul in TIA comments.

“Another super sub performance from Elliott, changed the game. MotM.”

Red One in TIA comments.

Klopp’s used his No. 19 as a sub on 16 different occasions this season – more than any other player – and you cannot argue with him when this is the end result.

With absences to consider and the busy schedule ahead, Elliott has done his chance of featuring more prominently no harm.

