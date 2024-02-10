Harvey Elliott has become an invaluable weapon off the bench for Jurgen Klopp, and his game-changing abilities saw him showered with praise after the win over Burnley.

The 20-year-old would much rather be a consistent part of Liverpool’s starting lineup, but he has shown incredible proficiency when deployed later in games.

Against Burnley, he was introduced at half time in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold – who was taken off as an injury precaution – and just seven minutes later he helped put the Reds back in front.

Elliott created the moment that set up Luis Diaz‘s diving header and then made sure of the win by teeing up Darwin Nunez – he injected what Liverpool needed at just the right time.

His energy is invaluable and fans were right to acknowledge the difference he made at Anfield…

??????? Harvey Elliott has already broken his personal best for goal contributions in a single season in the Premier League. He now has 5 goal contributions in just 3 starts this season and 560 total minutes. Averaging a goal or assist every 112 minutes. pic.twitter.com/VgGkI2Akxg — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) February 10, 2024

File that under the growing collection of games where Liverpool looked flat and then Elliott came on and brought much needed impetus to the performance. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) February 10, 2024

Elliott was really good in that second half. Not only created two goals but pressed hard and didn't give Burnley players time to think. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) February 10, 2024

Elliott: When he comes off the bench he is often our best player. Impactful, unselfish, great decision making and intelligent. Love him. — Parted Beard (@PartedBeard) February 10, 2024

“Elliott the game changer, take a bow. A lot of positive passes from him which is what we needed from our midfield.” – Rahul in TIA comments.

“Another super sub performance from Elliott, changed the game. MotM.” – Red One in TIA comments.

Jones and Elliott have stepped up massively this season. Were on the periphery of things for most of last season now they’re seen as leaders — . (@disgame23) February 10, 2024

Elliott has been a game changer for us this season, deserves every bit of praise he gets! — Liam (@LiamAubLFC) February 10, 2024

Liverpool weren't good today and they needed plenty of luck, but we saw match-winning contributions from Kelleher and Elliott at either end of the pitch. Good to see the back-ups stepping up with so many players unavailable. — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) February 10, 2024

Harvey Elliott was absolutely quality off the bench today. He played slightly higher up where he is supposed to and was so dangerous. He's a natural number 10 not an 8. If he's used in front of a double pivot he's capable of doing something magical. — Luffy ?????????? (@StrawHatShonen) February 10, 2024

Of Elliott's many traits, his ability to consistently make the right decisions is arguably his best & most valuable asset — ams (@_ams1up) February 10, 2024

Elliott changed the game today Offered the creativity that was missing and connected the team Good player — ovo (@iamovo_x) February 10, 2024

Harvey Elliott whenever he specifically comes off the bench pic.twitter.com/JG4OFHdMPl — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) February 10, 2024

Klopp’s used his No. 19 as a sub on 16 different occasions this season – more than any other player – and you cannot argue with him when this is the end result.

With absences to consider and the busy schedule ahead, Elliott has done his chance of featuring more prominently no harm.