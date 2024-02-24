Only two players in the current squad have scored a penalty for Liverpool in regulation time, and Jurgen Klopp could be without both of them for the League Cup final.

Liverpool are no strangers to penalty shootouts, and Klopp will have his list of potential takers in hand, but he may be unable to call upon two trusty convertors.

In the Reds’ squad, only Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez have scored from the spot in regulation time for the club.

Salah has had the monopoly on penalty conversions, scoring 31 of his 38 attempts, while Nunez has scored once from two efforts as a Red.

No other player has had an opportunity – shootouts aside – and with both Salah and Nunez under serious doubt due to injury, Liverpool could lose two options should a penalty be awarded at Wembley.

Dominik Szoboszlai is reliable from 12 yards, he’s proved as much for RB Leipzig and Hungary, but he too is under doubt after sustaining a reoccurrence of his hamstring injury a handful of games ago.

That is three penalty takers potentially unavailable for Liverpool for the League Cup final if they do not pass late fitness tests.

Adding to that, of the total 15 penalty takers from both cup finals in 2022, 10 remain at the club, and only six are known to be available for the fixture.

If we’re looking for another player to take on the position as chief penalty taker in regulation time – should Salah not feature – Klopp will likely turn to Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentine has missed one senior penalty in his career from eight attempts, proving reliable during his time at Brighton.