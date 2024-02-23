Liverpool’s route to the Europa League quarter-finals was laid out after drawing Sparta Prague in the last 16, and fans saw plenty of positives after the tie was confirmed.

The Reds were able to bypass the round of 32 and now a trip to Czech Republic awaits in the last 16 after the draw was completed on Friday morning.

Sparta Prague are the opposition, with Liverpool the away side in the first leg, and the short trip has been welcomed as the match precedes the visit of Man City in the Premier League.

It is a favourable draw for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, and even Sparta Prague themselves were delighted:

The tie is a brilliant one for travelling fans and after the draw was confirmed, there were plenty of positive reactions from supporters…

A top tie for fans and Klopp’s squad…

Sparta Prague Will take that all day long — We Are Liverpool (@WeAreLiv3rpool) February 23, 2024

Good draw for Liverpool. Prague away before the City match, hopefully can rotate a bit — Dinesh Kumar (@DHardayal) February 23, 2024

Liverpool and Bayern Leverkusen will be happy with those draws against Sparta Praha and Qarabag I think. Exciting one for Brighton to face Roma. Decent away trip for the fans! — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) February 23, 2024

Sparta Prague, best draw we could’ve got. So happy about it. — Samuel (@SamueILFC) February 23, 2024

“Not bad, rotate for first leg, get a decent result hopefully…..go strong back at Anfield!” – Vamos in TIA comments.

“Not bad. Really not bad at all. I was afraid of getting Milan or Roma. Quarter finals, here we come! YNWA!” – skizofreniktamer in TIA comments.

“Good draw….Good transport links..About 2 hours flight to Czech Republic…good food and beer. A lot of Liverpool fans will be travelling to Praha.” – Sue in TIA comments.

Liverpool are the firm favourites, followed by Leverkusen, while the Italian/Portuguese clubs can't be ruled out as well. Brilliant draw for us all round. — Dahir ??? (@dboetan7i) February 23, 2024

Sparta Prague: – Won the title last season

– Top this year with 56 pts/63

– Lost UCL qualifier to Copenhagen on pens

– Finished 2nd in Group C behind Rangers, ahead of Betis

– Beat Galatasaray in play-offs

– Tomas Rosicky is their sporting directorhttps://t.co/qzo3EKIZqE — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) February 23, 2024

Liverpool draw – happy with it.

Benfica draw… I mean, if they play like they did against Toulouse, then the draw is irrelevant. At some point they’ll be found out, & badly. https://t.co/ad19KqpfFr — ML (@FootyML) February 23, 2024

The best possible draw for us that ?? https://t.co/4I2LgmhQzz — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) February 23, 2024

And some took a trip down memory lane…

Liverpool's team last time we played Sparta Prague in 2011: Reina, Kelly, Kyrgiakos, Agger, Wilson, Meireles, Poulsen, Lucas, Cole, Kuyt, Ngog. Fair to say things have got better #LFC #UELdraw — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) February 23, 2024

LFC lineup: Reina, Johnson, Kyrgiakos, Carragher, Wilson, Maxi, Lucas, Meireles, Aurelio, Ngog, Kuyt We've come a long way since 2011! — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) February 23, 2024

Liverpool played Sparta Prague in the Round of 32 in 2011. Dirk Kuyt scored the only goal of the tie pic.twitter.com/J8NP56BvAR — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) February 23, 2024

Hopefully Liverpool vs Sparta will be a better game than the one 13 years ago ? Gotta go on a treasure hunt for tickets and pray for strong line-up ? — Jan ?íha (@HonzaRihaftbl) February 23, 2024