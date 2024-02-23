★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
CARABAO CUP FINAL

SOUVENIR PROGRAMME

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans react to “brilliant” Europa draw – “decent” away trip & rotation hopes

Liverpool’s route to the Europa League quarter-finals was laid out after drawing Sparta Prague in the last 16, and fans saw plenty of positives after the tie was confirmed.

The Reds were able to bypass the round of 32 and now a trip to Czech Republic awaits in the last 16 after the draw was completed on Friday morning.

Sparta Prague are the opposition, with Liverpool the away side in the first leg, and the short trip has been welcomed as the match precedes the visit of Man City in the Premier League.

It is a favourable draw for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, and even Sparta Prague themselves were delighted:

The tie is a brilliant one for travelling fans and after the draw was confirmed, there were plenty of positive reactions from supporters…

 

A top tie for fans and Klopp’s squad…

“Not bad, rotate for first leg, get a decent result hopefully…..go strong back at Anfield!” – Vamos in TIA comments.

“Not bad. Really not bad at all. I was afraid of getting Milan or Roma. Quarter finals, here we come! YNWA!” – skizofreniktamer in TIA comments.

“Good draw….Good transport links..About 2 hours flight to Czech Republic…good food and beer. A lot of Liverpool fans will be travelling to Praha.” – Sue in TIA comments.

 

And some took a trip down memory lane…

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024