While Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez all left the field injured for Liverpool, against Brentford, two of the Reds’ loanees suffered a similar fate.

We will start this loan watch with the bad news, so we can end on a more positive note.

First to note is that Owen Beck went off injured for Dundee during their 2-0 win over Ross County on Saturday. He limped off in the 73rd minute with “tight groins”, according to manager Tony Docherty in the Courier.

“We took him off as a precaution,” the coach added.

Meanwhile, Tyler Morton was also forced to withdraw from a win, as he left Hull’s 2-1 win at Huddersfield in the 32nd minute.

Manager Liam Rosenior told Hull Live: “Tyler got a kick on his ankle, and it swelled up. It swelled up too much.

“I’m not delighted, but I’m pleased that it’s not a muscular injury. It’s just something that we just have to pain manage and hopefully get the swelling down.”

Thankfully, Morton’s Hull and Liverpool teammate, Fabio Carvalho, lasted the match without hurting himself, as he played 63 minutes.

Both players missed the injury time chaos, as Huddersfield equalised before centre-back Jacob Greaves won the game for Hull moments later, in the 94th minute, with his second goal of the game.

Sepp van den Berg had a personally better afternoon, scoring the only goal – a flicked header from a free-kick – as Mainz won their first match since early November.

The Dutchman has since given an honest interview, admitting to VoetbalNieuws that he may “have to leave” Liverpool in the next transfer window.

Another Liverpool defender on loan is Nat Phillips. He had a less succesful afternoon for Cardiff, losing 4-1 against Norwich in the Championship.

The two full-backs on loan in Lancashire, Luke Chambers and Calvin Ramsay, at Wigan and Bolton respectively, had very different games.

Chambers showed his defensive solidity, playing 90 minutes and helping Wigan see out a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury, while Ramsay played 11 minutes of injury time in a 3-3 draw with Charlton.

At the same time, Adam Lewis reprised his left wing-back role for Newport, winning 1-0 at home against Gillingham.

Over in Switzerland, Dominic Corness travelled from Lake Neuchatel to Lake Geneva, losing 3-1 to Lausanne with his team, Yverdon.

Marcelo Pitaluga enjoyed a 1-0 win with St Patrick’s Athletic, away against Galway United, and Harvey Davies also kept a clean sheet – a goalless draw vs. Harrogate Town.

Liverpool Loan Watch Roundup

Didn’t play: Luca Stephenson, Billy Koumetio, James Norris, Jakub Ojrzynski, Anderson Arroyo