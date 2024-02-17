Liverpool had several impressive performers in their 4-1 victory away to Brentford, but one attacker was the pick on the bunch.

The Reds were exceptional in west London on Saturday, overcoming yet more injuries to seal a hugely impressive win in the Premier League title race.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring with a beautiful chipped finish, before Alexis Mac Allister doubled Liverpool’s advantage after the break.

The returning Mohamed Salah made it 3-0 and Ivan Toney reduced the arrears, before Cody Gakpo completed the win from close-range.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

The highest score in west London went to Diaz (7.7), who may not have scored but was a constant menace all afternoon.

The Colombian never stopped trying to make things happen, and teed-up Gakpo for his match-sealing goal, often showing great footwork out on the left flank.

TIA’s Mark Delgado felt that Diaz enjoyed “a busy all-round game,” saying he was “always capable of making things happen,” even if he doesn’t always score.

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle of the Echo claimed that the winger’s “ability to run with and keep the ball” was “crucial in stretching game second half.”

In joint-second place were Caoimhin Kelleher, Virgil van Dijk and Jota (all 7.5), with the trio each having a positive impact on the result.

Kelleher was impressive filling in for Alisson, with Goal’s James Hunsley lauding an “unbelievable save” in the lead-up to Toney scoring.

Delgado said that Van Dijk was “clean and tidy throughout,” as he barely put a foot wrong, and Jota was excellent prior to going off injured.

Another trio were next up, showing how many individuals were on a similar level on the day, with Wataru Endo, Mac Allister and Nunez (all 7.3) next best in the rankings.

Curtis Jones (6.3) got the lowest average, but in truth, he was playing perfectly well before he got injured, and Klopp was not overly optimistic of the initial prognosis.

Up next for Liverpool is Wednesday night’s Premier League clash at home to Luton (7.30pm UK), with another victory essential.