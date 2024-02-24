Mauricio Pochettino has bizarrely opted to warn referees not to be swept up in the story of Jurgen Klopp‘s farewell tour when Chelsea meet Liverpool at Wembley.

If you want a little giggle, Pochettino’s comments searching for fairness from the referees in the League Cup final are bound to provide it.

Chris Kavanagh is the referee as Liverpool and Chelsea meet on Sunday in yet another final, and he has already been given a word of warning by the Blues boss.

Pochettino is still clearly holding onto decisions from the 4-1 defeat at Anfield, which he felt went unfairly against his side – but let’s be honest, it wasn’t the reason for their heavy defeat.

Nevertheless, when asked if the pressure could be greater for Liverpool in light of Klopp’s departure, Pochettino said: “It is not pressure for him. Maybe it is for the people who want to celebrate with Liverpool.

“I think we need to be sure we are going to compete and be fair in every decision. At Anfield, I think too many decisions… not one key decision was for us.

“Two penalties were not given. Duels, 50-50s, always for another colour. Always red. I want to be treated in a fair way.”

We’ll just step in here quickly. The match he speaks of saw Liverpool commit 15 fouls and Chelsea 16, hardly a big disparity worthy of determining that calls “always” favoured those in red.

Pochettino continued: “The first decision after five minutes was a clear penalty. In the second half it was a penalty. The pressure is about not delivering the job for Klopp, the pressure is not to be part of the [hype].

“Of course, we are going to celebrate [Klopp]. I am the first who is going to say that Liverpool is amazing and Klopp is one of the best coaches in the world.

“But after my last experience, what I want in Wembley is to not feel the pressure. It is to play a game at the same level and the best team will win. But not to feel the pressure of people around.”