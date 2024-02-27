Wataru Endo created some concern by leaving Wembley on crutches, but he was back at the AXA Training Centre without a protective boot, which we will take as a good sign!

The 31-year-old was colossal in midfield against Chelsea, playing the full 120 minutes despite carrying a knock to his left ankle.

Endo limped throughout the post-match celebrations on the pitch, the adrenaline no doubt wearing off to leave him in some discomfort, seeing him leave the ground in a protective boot and on crutches.

With Ryan Gravenberch left in a similar state, there was growing fear of losing another two midfielders, but Endo has, thankfully, eased concerns.

The Japan international was spotted at the AXA Training Centre walking a lot more freely as the players returned on Monday afternoon, and there was no ‘moon boot’ in sight.

It appears to have been a protective measure from the club’s medical department, and if he has avoided injury, it is a huge boost for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side have another match on Wednesday evening, in the FA Cup fifth round, and it would be surprising to see Endo anywhere near the field of play, despite the long list of absentees.

The hope, though, will be that Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai are on the cusp of returns – their celebrations at Wembley certainly suggested nothing was slowing them down!

Liverpool’s video posted across their social media accounts showed both Salah and Nunez in their training gear, but whether they can play a role at Anfield remains to be seen.

Klopp will be offering an update on his squad in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, which gets underway at 1.30pm (GMT).