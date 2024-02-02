★ PREMIUM
Sporting director interest and Klopp theory nixed – Inside Liverpool FC in 5 stories

There may not have been anything as seismic as Jurgen Klopp‘s departure, but this has still be a typically busy week at Liverpool FC.

Check out our roundup of reporting from This Is Anfield across the last seven days.

 

West Ham transfer chief on Reds’ radar

As well as a new manager, Liverpool are also on the hunt for a sporting director to replace Jorg Schmadtke ahead of the summer.

And This Is Anfield revealed this week that they could go back to West Ham technical director Tim Steidten, who held talks with FSG last summer before heading to London.

Read more here

 

Documentary not behind Klopp departure

WATFORD, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 16, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp is interviewed after the FA Premier League match between Watford FC and Liverpool FC at Vicarage Road. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

When it was confirmed just days after the bombshell news of Klopp leaving that a behind-the-scenes documentary on Liverpool had started filming, many fans put two and two together.

However, as This Is Anfield explained, the links between the German’s past distaste for such productions and his imminent departure are flimsy at best.

Read more here

 

Van Dijk comments explained

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 24, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk celebrates after the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Virgil van Dijk struck fear into Liverpool supporters when he suggested late last week that, with the manager on his way, his own future could be uncertain.

But if you want to feel better, perhaps read this summary of the Dutchman’s situation.

Read more here

 

In-form defender dropped for Arsenal?

2WFM8R3 Liverpool's Conor Bradley celebrates after assisting their side's third goal of the game scored by Dominik Szoboszlai during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday January 31, 2024.

Liverpool face a key clash with a Premier League title rival on Sunday when they head to London to take on Arsenal.

Klopp is facing an unusually tough selection for this one, particularly at full-back – see what we predict below.

Read more here

 

Key to Mac Allister form revealed

LONDON, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 24, 2024: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the Football League Cup Semi-Final 2nd Leg match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After early season doubts over his best position, Alexis Mac Allister has emerged as one of Liverpool’s standout performers in recent weeks.

And Klopp has revealed how his upbringing by his father, former Boca Juniors star Carlos Mac Allister, has played a role in that.

Read more here

 

Elsewhere on This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield spoke with Liverpool U18s coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson at the AXA, to reflect on a memorable season so far for the club’s youngsters, including Conor Bradley.

