There may not have been anything as seismic as Jurgen Klopp‘s departure, but this has still be a typically busy week at Liverpool FC.

Check out our roundup of reporting from This Is Anfield across the last seven days.

West Ham transfer chief on Reds’ radar

As well as a new manager, Liverpool are also on the hunt for a sporting director to replace Jorg Schmadtke ahead of the summer.

And This Is Anfield revealed this week that they could go back to West Ham technical director Tim Steidten, who held talks with FSG last summer before heading to London.

Documentary not behind Klopp departure

When it was confirmed just days after the bombshell news of Klopp leaving that a behind-the-scenes documentary on Liverpool had started filming, many fans put two and two together.

However, as This Is Anfield explained, the links between the German’s past distaste for such productions and his imminent departure are flimsy at best.

Van Dijk comments explained

Virgil van Dijk struck fear into Liverpool supporters when he suggested late last week that, with the manager on his way, his own future could be uncertain.

But if you want to feel better, perhaps read this summary of the Dutchman’s situation.

In-form defender dropped for Arsenal?

Liverpool face a key clash with a Premier League title rival on Sunday when they head to London to take on Arsenal.

Klopp is facing an unusually tough selection for this one, particularly at full-back – see what we predict below.

Key to Mac Allister form revealed

After early season doubts over his best position, Alexis Mac Allister has emerged as one of Liverpool’s standout performers in recent weeks.

And Klopp has revealed how his upbringing by his father, former Boca Juniors star Carlos Mac Allister, has played a role in that.

Elsewhere on This Is Anfield

This Is Anfield spoke with Liverpool U18s coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson at the AXA, to reflect on a memorable season so far for the club’s youngsters, including Conor Bradley.