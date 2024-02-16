★ PREMIUM
Szoboszlai update, new Anfield art & Salah PSG link – Latest LFC News

Jurgen Klopp and Diogo Jota picked up awards, before the former previewed and shared team news for Liverpool’s trip to Brentford.

 

Players not being rushed back

Amid questions being asked about Klopp and Liverpool’s handling of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai‘s injuries, the boss issued a firm statement.

Klopp said ‘nobody is forcing players back’ and that as long as he’s been at Liverpool, he has “never forced anybody back and never will.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 28, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp prepares to bring on Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It was a pretty firm answer to critics from Klopp, who added: “The last decision is then always by the player and if we always listen only to the player then they would play after two weeks and then it’s a real problem.

“So the boys were, in the moment when they played, they were fit. But the situation told us then differently because it happened again.”

Alexander-Arnold will certainly miss the League Cup final, with Szoboszlai now “maybe” out also, according to the manager.

 

3 things today from Klopp

  • Mo Salah is also “in contention,” the boss added – he has been training since Tuesday

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

  • New artwork has been installed at Anfield, decorating a part of the stadium’s exterior with patterns seen on past kits – the artist is Leo Fitzmaurice

  • Klopp has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month for January, while Jota picked up the award for best player – the boss’ first win since May 2021!

  • Fans favourite Missy Bo Kearns should return from injury this weekend, as Liverpool Women travel to Brighton in the WSL – vice-captain Taylor Hinds remains out

  • In L’Equipe, Mo Salah is being touted as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe at PSG this summer – don’t we hear this every year?

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

  • Ange Postecoglou brushed off rumours of moving to Liverpool, but did say things are often ‘out of managers’ hands’

  • Mikel Arteta said Arsenal are “absolutely” interested in signing Mbappe but admitted the player’s future looks “in a different way”

  • Jamie Carragher revealed the surprising advice Michael Edwards gave him while Edward was Liverpool’s sporting director – read here

 

Video of the day and matches of the night

With new artwork going up at Anfield to commemorate some of Liverpool’s iconic past kits, take a look back at the first time Liverpool wore all red.

Match of the night is West Brom vs. Southampton in the Championship, an opportunity to watch the Saints who are Liverpool’s FA Cup fifth round opponents.

The game kicks off at 8pm (GMT), and is on Sky Sports Football. Elsewhere, on BBC Two, Chelsea Women play Man City Women at 7.15pm.

