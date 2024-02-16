Jurgen Klopp and Diogo Jota picked up awards, before the former previewed and shared team news for Liverpool’s trip to Brentford.

Players not being rushed back

Amid questions being asked about Klopp and Liverpool’s handling of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai‘s injuries, the boss issued a firm statement.

Klopp said ‘nobody is forcing players back’ and that as long as he’s been at Liverpool, he has “never forced anybody back and never will.”

It was a pretty firm answer to critics from Klopp, who added: “The last decision is then always by the player and if we always listen only to the player then they would play after two weeks and then it’s a real problem.

“So the boys were, in the moment when they played, they were fit. But the situation told us then differently because it happened again.”

Alexander-Arnold will certainly miss the League Cup final, with Szoboszlai now “maybe” out also, according to the manager.

3 things today from Klopp

The boss insisted Harvey Elliott “won’t be super-sub for the rest of his career”

Klopp confirmed Joe Gomez, Alisson and Conor Bradley will all be available to play against Brentford

Mo Salah is also “in contention,” the boss added – he has been training since Tuesday

Latest Liverpool FC news

New artwork has been installed at Anfield, decorating a part of the stadium’s exterior with patterns seen on past kits – the artist is Leo Fitzmaurice

Klopp has been named the Premier League Manager of the Month for January, while Jota picked up the award for best player – the boss’ first win since May 2021!

Fans favourite Missy Bo Kearns should return from injury this weekend, as Liverpool Women travel to Brighton in the WSL – vice-captain Taylor Hinds remains out

In L’Equipe, Mo Salah is being touted as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe at PSG this summer – don’t we hear this every year?

Latest chat from elsewhere

Ange Postecoglou brushed off rumours of moving to Liverpool, but did say things are often ‘out of managers’ hands’

Mikel Arteta said Arsenal are “absolutely” interested in signing Mbappe but admitted the player’s future looks “in a different way”

Jamie Carragher revealed the surprising advice Michael Edwards gave him while Edward was Liverpool’s sporting director – read here

Video of the day and matches of the night

With new artwork going up at Anfield to commemorate some of Liverpool’s iconic past kits, take a look back at the first time Liverpool wore all red.

Match of the night is West Brom vs. Southampton in the Championship, an opportunity to watch the Saints who are Liverpool’s FA Cup fifth round opponents.

The game kicks off at 8pm (GMT), and is on Sky Sports Football. Elsewhere, on BBC Two, Chelsea Women play Man City Women at 7.15pm.