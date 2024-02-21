Which Liverpool games Alisson could miss with hamstring injury

Liverpool have a busy schedule ahead, and they are to navigate it without Alisson for the foreseeable, which could be up to eight games.

The No. 1 is facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury in training on the eve of the clash at Brentford.

While neither Jurgen Klopp nor the club have provided a definitive timeline, Brazil’s manager has confirmed the 31-year-old will not be available for selection in the upcoming international break.

The Reds have eight games from now until the first international matches of the year, so if Alisson is out until after the break, these are the matches he would miss:

The standout fixture is, of course, the visit of Man City on March 10, but it is worth mentioning the Merseyside derby at Goodison will be moved if the Reds progress in the FA Cup.

While advancing beyond Southampton will add another fixture to the list, it could be in Liverpool’s best interests to push a league match as they wait for injured players to return.

A return after the international break, against Brighton on March 31, would mean Alisson’s hamstring issue keeps him out for up to six weeks – his second-longest spell on the sidelines, the first being his calf injury in 2019/20.

Caoimhin Kelleher will continue to step up in Alisson’s absence, meaning the Irishman is set to surpass 20 games in a season for the first time.

Alisson is only one of nine confirmed absentees currently for Liverpool, with Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones among those on the injury list.

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are both doubts for Luton‘s visit following their weekend exploits, and you sense the club will be cautious with both, lest add to the never-ending list of absences.