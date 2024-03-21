Liverpool could break a world record if Xabi Alonso becomes their next manager, with the Reds also reportedly eyeing a new defender if Monday’s news is to be believed.

World-record manager fee for Xabi?

It seems clear that Alonso remains the front-runner to be Jurgen Klopp‘s successor, and if he does move to Anfield, it could be lucrative, to say the least.

According to an update from the Sky Germany, via the Mirror, the 42-year-old could command a world-record £21million fee for a manager this summer – more than double what he cost Liverpool as a player!

As for how accurate those numbers are, we will just have to wait and see.

Julian Nagelsmann holds the current record with £21.7 million when he joined Bayern Munich from RB Leipzig, but Alonso could pip that, with his current Bayer Leverkusen deal not expiring until 2026.

On Sunday, the Spaniard’s Leverkusen side went 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga as they close in on a historic title win.

Reds eye Moroccan teenager

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are monitoring the progress of teenage defender Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, ahead of a potential move this summer.

The 17-year-old currently plays for Mohammed VI Football Academy in his homeland and is described in the report as a “complete and dominant defender,” having recently shone at the Under-17 World Cup.

Long-term planning is essential for Liverpool, ensuring they remain in and around the top of English football long beyond Klopp, and this suggests that they are going down that route.

Ait Boudlal has won five caps for Morocoo’s under-17s to date, scoring twice for good measure.

Merseyside police on high alert

Liverpool’s Premier League clash with City at Anfield on Sunday is the biggest match of the season, potentially swinging the title race either way.

There is no love lost between both sets of fans, and the Mail claim that Merseyside police are preparing themselves for the weekend action.

The report states that there will be a specific focus on City’s bus journey, following past issues with their transport being vandalised, but their route won’t be any different than usual.

Making Anfield an intimidating place is essential on Sunday, but going too far is not a good look and needs to be avoided.

The referee for the huge clash has also been confirmed, with Michael Oliver to take control of proceedings with Stuart Atwell on VAR.

