Alonso and Amorim twists & Gravenberch injury update – Latest Liverpool FC News

Speculation over Liverpool’s next manager unsurprisingly continues to dominate the news, with twists and turns with the two strongest candidates for the job.

 

Liverpool manager latest!

According to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich have opened talks with Xabi Alonso over the soon-to-be-vacant job, ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s summer exit.

He is their “preferred candidate,” but it seems clear that Liverpool are still seen as one of the front-runners for the 42-year-old.

On the flip side, this claim is refuted by BILD, who highlight Bayer Leverkusen’s annoyance at Bayern’s pursuit of Alonso – along with Sky’s reporting.

That report says that no talks have taken place with any club, as things stand, including Liverpool.

Sporting's head coach from Portugal Ruben Amorim (Image: © Alexandre de Sousa/Alamy Live News)

Meanwhile, the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney claims Barcelona have made Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim a summer target, seeing him as an ideal choice to replace Xavi at the end of the season.

The Portuguese – who is believed to be Liverpool’s alternative to Alonso – is also a contender for the Chelsea job, should Mauricio Pochettino be sacked, according to the Guardian.

The managerial merry-go-round continues.

 

3 things today: Sporting director latest, Gomez interest & Gravenberch injury

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 7, 2024: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch celebrates after the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 10, 2022: Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher (C) working for Sky Sports with Jamie Redknapp (L) and Dion Dublin (R) during the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Aston Villa have reported huge losses of over £100 million for the 2022/23 season – could they be next for a points deduction? (BBC Sport)

  • Jamie Carragher says Arsenal have the best defence in Europe – it would be nice to see them tested, though! (Sky Sports)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

We got the lowdown on a strong candidate to take over from Jurgen Klopp, as Portuguese football expert Tom Kundert told us about Amorim:

Match of the night is Bayern Munich vs. Lazio in the Champions League last 16, as the Bundesliga giants look to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Elimination would be a disaster for Bayern, further damaging Tuchel’s reputation and no doubt leading to further links with Alonso.

