Speculation over Liverpool’s next manager unsurprisingly continues to dominate the news, with twists and turns with the two strongest candidates for the job.

Liverpool manager latest!

According to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich have opened talks with Xabi Alonso over the soon-to-be-vacant job, ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s summer exit.

He is their “preferred candidate,” but it seems clear that Liverpool are still seen as one of the front-runners for the 42-year-old.

On the flip side, this claim is refuted by BILD, who highlight Bayer Leverkusen’s annoyance at Bayern’s pursuit of Alonso – along with Sky’s reporting.

That report says that no talks have taken place with any club, as things stand, including Liverpool.

Meanwhile, the Independent‘s Miguel Delaney claims Barcelona have made Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim a summer target, seeing him as an ideal choice to replace Xavi at the end of the season.

The Portuguese – who is believed to be Liverpool’s alternative to Alonso – is also a contender for the Chelsea job, should Mauricio Pochettino be sacked, according to the Guardian.

The managerial merry-go-round continues.

3 things today: Sporting director latest, Gomez interest & Gravenberch injury

Liverpool’s potential new sporting director Richard Hughes is someone Michael Edwards knows well. With Bournemouth having confirmed he will leave the Cherries at the end of the season, could we see both link up at Anfield?

It turns out Tottenham wanted to sign Joe Gomez in the January transfer window – no surprises how their enquiry went down!

There’s good and bad news on Ryan Gravenberch‘s ankle injury – with David Lynch bringing the latest for This Is Anfield

Latest chat from elsewhere

Man United want to steal Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman away from the Eagles, seeing him as an alternative to Dan Ashworth (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa have reported huge losses of over £100 million for the 2022/23 season – could they be next for a points deduction? (BBC Sport)

Jamie Carragher says Arsenal have the best defence in Europe – it would be nice to see them tested, though! (Sky Sports)

Video of the day and match of the night

We got the lowdown on a strong candidate to take over from Jurgen Klopp, as Portuguese football expert Tom Kundert told us about Amorim:

Match of the night is Bayern Munich vs. Lazio in the Champions League last 16, as the Bundesliga giants look to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Elimination would be a disaster for Bayern, further damaging Tuchel’s reputation and no doubt leading to further links with Alonso.