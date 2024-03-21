A key update regarding Luis Diaz‘s Liverpool future has emerged, as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s injury situation. Here we round up Thursday’s LFC news.

Diaz to PSG a no-go

Luis Diaz may be contracted at Liverpool until the summer of 2027, but that hasn’t stopped him from being linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

That rumour has swiftly been shot down, however, with Fabrizio Romano taking to Twitter to claim that the Reds “have not been approached” by the Ligue 1 side, adding that they are “not showing any desire” to sell him.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports have poured more cold water on the story, saying PSG aren’t interested in making a move for Diaz at the end of the season, not seeing him as the profile of player they are looking for to replace Kylian Mbappe.

At 27, the Colombian could be coming into his prime, so Liverpool selling him now would make little sense.

4 things today: Trent injury update & backroom appointment

Trent Alexander-Arnold has a new ‘optimistic’ return date as his injury rehab steps up – but will he walk straight back into the team?

Peter Moore has revealed that Liverpool were just eight days away from lifting the Premier League trophy in front of fans! What a cruel world!

Liverpool are set to poach Bournemouth again for another key staff member, with chief scout Mark Burchill heading to Anfield after Richard Hughes.

Jurgen Klopp has shocked staff in a surprise visit to a seafood restaurant in Cornwall – this is absolutely brilliant!

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool have apparently joined the race to sign Benfica midfielder Joao Neves – he has a €120m (£102.9m) release clause and is seen as a future superstar (O Jogo)

Bayer Leverkusen managing director Simon Rolfes admits their chances of keeping Xabi Alonso are “never 100 percent” – if he wants to move, he’ll get his wish, basically! (Kicker)

Long-time Liverpool target Teun Koopmeiners has hinted at a move to the Premier League, saying he “can put up with the rain” in England! (De Telegraaf)

Essential reading and match of the night

Do you remember Liverpool’s first-ever XI under Klopp? This Is Anfield’s Joanna Durkan has taken a look at where each player is now, from Mamadou Sakho to Lucas Leiva…

• READ: Jurgen Klopp’s first Liverpool FC XI: Where are they now?

Match of the night is Greece vs. Kazakhstan, in what is a crucial Euro 2024 playoff semi-final.

Kostas Tsimikas will be hoping to play a prominent role at left-back, as he adds to his 32 caps for his country to date.

Victory will leave Greece one win away from this summer’s tournament in Germany.