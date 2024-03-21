★ PREMIUM
Diaz’s future, Trent update & backroom appointment – Latest Liverpool FC News

A key update regarding Luis Diaz‘s Liverpool future has emerged, as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s injury situation. Here we round up Thursday’s LFC news.

 

Diaz to PSG a no-go

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 10, 2024: Liverpool's Luis Díaz looks dejected after missing a chance during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. The game ended 1-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Luis Diaz may be contracted at Liverpool until the summer of 2027, but that hasn’t stopped him from being linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

That rumour has swiftly been shot down, however, with Fabrizio Romano taking to Twitter to claim that the Reds “have not been approached” by the Ligue 1 side, adding that they are “not showing any desire” to sell him.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports have poured more cold water on the story, saying PSG aren’t interested in making a move for Diaz at the end of the season, not seeing him as the profile of player they are looking for to replace Kylian Mbappe.

At 27, the Colombian could be coming into his prime, so Liverpool selling him now would make little sense.

 

4 things today: Trent injury update & backroom appointment

  • Peter Moore has revealed that Liverpool were just eight days away from lifting the Premier League trophy in front of fans! What a cruel world!
  • Liverpool are set to poach Bournemouth again for another key staff member, with chief scout Mark Burchill heading to Anfield after Richard Hughes.

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen beat Freiburg to re-establish their 10-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga (Tom Weller/AP)

  • Liverpool have apparently joined the race to sign Benfica midfielder Joao Neves – he has a €120m (£102.9m) release clause and is seen as a future superstar (O Jogo)

  • Bayer Leverkusen managing director Simon Rolfes admits their chances of keeping Xabi Alonso are “never 100 percent” – if he wants to move, he’ll get his wish, basically! (Kicker)

 

Essential reading and match of the night

Do you remember Liverpool’s first-ever XI under Klopp? This Is Anfield’s Joanna Durkan has taken a look at where each player is now, from Mamadou Sakho to Lucas Leiva

READ: Jurgen Klopp’s first Liverpool FC XI: Where are they now?

Match of the night is Greece vs. Kazakhstan, in what is a crucial Euro 2024 playoff semi-final.

Kostas Tsimikas will be hoping to play a prominent role at left-back, as he adds to his 32 caps for his country to date.

Victory will leave Greece one win away from this summer’s tournament in Germany.

