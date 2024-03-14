Ibrahima Konate is expected to return from injury on Sunday, and France must have received the green light over his fitness as they have named the defender in their squad.

The centre-back missed Man City‘s visit over the weekend and is to be absent for Thursday’s Europa League clash due to a muscle injury picked up in Prague.

The issue was deemed a minor one, with Klopp telling reporters after Sunday’s draw that Konate “has a chance for United. A good chance.”

It is Liverpool’s final game before the March international break, with the Reds’ hopes of remaining in all competitions hinging on the FA Cup quarter-final result at Old Trafford.

Konate was spotted in individual training earlier this week but was not present as the team prepared for Sparta on Wednesday, leaving only a few more days to prove his fitness.

Despite not having made his comeback, the 24-year-old has been named in Didier Deschamps’ squad for their friendlies against Germany (March 23) and Chile (March 26).

From a Liverpool perspective, it is not ideal as it will mean Klopp’s three most-senior centre-backs will all be involved during the international break after Joe Gomez received his first England call-up since 2020.

The hope will be that Konate is managed during his time away from the club, something which could have been done better in Prague after the Frenchman was allowed to continue after half time.

Of course, if he cannot prove his fitness before the trip to Man United, he is unlikely to then join his national team for two friendly games.

We expect to know more when Klopp speaks to the press on Friday afternoon (1.30pm GMT).