Liverpool are said to be showing “keen interest” in a Ukrainian midfielder who has been described as one of the country’s “brightest talents,” with Reds scouts keeping an eye on the youngster.

Georgiy Sudakov currently plies his trade with Shakhtar Donetsk, and at the age of 21 has played 91 senior matches for his club, predominantly in midfield.

According to journalist Artur Petrosyan, who is a reliable source when it comes Eastern European links, Liverpool’s scouts have been “attentively tracking” the Ukrainian over the last year.

The Reds are said to be “showing keen interest,” but they are not alone in that as Juventus and Arsenal are also claimed to be “in the race” to land Sudakov.

The Ukrainian international is a versatile midfielder who readily plays in a more advanced position, and has scored 12 goals and set up another nine in his club career to date.

Previously, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported Shakhtar turned down offers in the region of £30 million to £34 million in January, and for good reason as he is claimed to have a £128 million release clause active this summer.

That is certainly not a fee Liverpool would pay, but the expectation is there is room for negotiation as we can all agree that is an ambitious price for an up-and-coming player.

Sudakov extended his contract until 2028 earlier this year but recently disclosed that Shakhtar’s CEO, Sergey Palkin, said a move elsewhere in Europe would be possible within the next year.

The midfielder was quoted as saying: “I agreed to extend [my contract] by six more months until winter 2028 because the previous agreement was valid until summer.

“Palkin (Shakhtar CEO) has said I can go to Europe in six months or a year and trust him and the president.”

Liverpool invested heavily in their midfield last summer following several key departures, and while the current lack of a manager beyond this season complicates matters, the club will not be caught sleeping on transfer prospects.

Sudakov appears an option with plenty of potential, he’s already amassed 14 senior caps for Ukraine and, subsequently, the experience Liverpool look for when considering young transfer prospects.

Perhaps another player to keep an eye on, in addition to Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners who was recently linked, but we will see more concrete targets emerge once the club have settled the key positions off the pitch at the conclusion of the season.