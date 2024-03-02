Liverpool make the trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon, with three key players possibly returning to the fold. Here’s who’s available for the Reds.

FA Cup progress was secured in midweek, following an impressive 3-0 win over Southampton, as Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas starred.

Next up is Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Forest at the City Ground, and Liverpool continue to have plenty of injury concerns.

Thankfully, no fresh issues have been picked up in recent days, and key trio Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Nunez all look set to return to the matchday squad.

Here’s who is set to miss out at Forest and who could be on the cusp of a return:

While the return of certain important figures is a major boost for Liverpool, they still head to the City Ground considerably understrength.

Alisson‘s return from a hamstring issue still looks a fair way off and the same applies to Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose knee problem will keep him out until after the international break.

Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago are all out in midfield, with the latter potentially not playing again this season, according to Klopp.

Mohamed Salah remains sidelined, with Liverpool still yet to see the winger start since January 1 and Klopp’s update is that the No. 11 is “on his way back” and a return next week is “possible.”

Endo (ankle) and Andy Robertson (illness) were due to train on Friday, but it would be a surprise if they didn’t at least make Saturday’s squad.

Joel Matip and Ben Doak‘s situations haven’t changed either, but the latter is hopeful of making a return late in the season.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Nottingham Forest

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley, Scanlon

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Clark, Nyoni

Forwards: Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Danns, Gordon, Koumas