Erik ten Hag is expected to welcome three senior players back into his squad for Liverpool’s FA Cup visit on Sunday, including their top goalscorer.

The first of two upcoming visits to Old Trafford sees Jurgen Klopp still without up to nine senior players, with Ibrahima Konate likely to miss out with a muscle injury.

Liverpool have been boosted by the return of Ryan Gravenberch, though, and there was good news on the comebacks of a handful of others after the international break.

As for United, they are expected to be boosted by the return of Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka after their respective spells on the sidelines.

Hojlund has missed the last four matches and remains their leading goalscorer so far this season with 13, which accounts for 21 percent of United’s goals across all competitions.

“We had a good week,” Ten Hag told reporters on Friday. “The players you mention [Hojlund, Maguire and Wan-Bissaka] returned on the pitch, partly at the start of the week and they had a session [on Friday] and they are all training.

“I think [they’re going to be available]. We have, tomorrow [Saturday], one session. We have to see how they recover from this tomorrow. But it looks good.”

Harry Maguire’s return comes amid a “minor issue” for 36-year-old Jonny Evans, who has played more games than he will have anticipated so far this campaign.

United will be without Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial, Altay Bayindir and Mason Mount for Sunday’s game, one that has all the pressure placed on United.

Both clubs have struggled with injuries, but while the FA Cup is Man United‘s last chance at silverware this season, Klopp’s men are still pursuing all four.

Possible United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund