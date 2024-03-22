★ PREMIUM
New Robbie Fowler mural unveiled at Anfield: “Genuinely incredible”

The latest addition to Liverpool FC street artwork has been unveiled, with an incredible tribute to Robbie Fowler paying homage to his nickname of ‘God’.

Created by expert street artists MurWalls, the mural is located on the corner of Anfield Road and Coningsby Road, close to the popular Hotel Anfield, Hotel Tia and Taggy’s Bar.

Work on the mural itself began earlier this week, taking the MurWalls team three days to complete, with the intricacy of three images depicted in the effect of a stained glass church window; paying homage to the Kop’s nickname for Fowler of ‘God’ – because everything he touched turned to goals!

“It is genuinely incredible,” Fowler enthused at the official unveiling on Friday morning.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 22, 2024: A new street art mural of Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler, nicknamed 'God', painted on a terrace house a few streets away from Anfield Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 22, 2024: Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler at the opening of a new street art mural painted on a terrace house a few streets away from Anfield Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 22, 2024: Former Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler at the opening of a new street art mural painted on a terrace house a few streets away from Anfield Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Speaking exclusively to This Is Anfield, Fowler said: “It’s humbling, it really is. I played football because I love the game.

“I lost my dad a while ago now and wish he was here to see this because this is genuinely special.”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 22, 2024: A new street art mural of Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler, nicknamed 'God', painted on a terrace house a few streets away from Anfield Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 22, 2024: A new street art mural of Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler, nicknamed 'God', painted on a terrace house a few streets away from Anfield Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Also attending the unveiling was Roy Evans, the manager who oversaw Fowler’s development and most successful years as a young player.

“The mentality of him made him one of the best centre forwards certainly we’ve ever had,” said Evans. “It’s great to see that he’s been remembered (in this way).”

Fowler added: “I can’t thank Marc [Silver, from MurWalls] enough, (it is) a real a real humbling experience.”

The mural also features a QR code, that when scanned adds another layer of virtual reality to the mural – a first of its kind!

