The referee for Liverpool’s game against Brighton has been named, while FSG and Michael Edwards have put some big plans in place.

Brighton referee confirmed

David Coote will referee Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Brighton at Anfield on Sunday (2pm UK) – he has some previous with the Reds this season.

He was on VAR when he failed to award them a penalty against Arsenal back in December, following the most blatant of handballs by Martin Odegaard.

This will be Coote’s first Liverpool league game of the campaign, however, having only overseen their 2-1 win at home to Fulham in the League Cup semi-final first leg.

Meanwhile, Paul Tierney is on VAR for the match, which Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to hear!

5 things today: FSG eyeing new club purchase & “world-record” Amorim fee

FSG and Edwards are reportedly keen on purchasing Ligue 1 side Toulouse, whose majority owners are RedBird Capital. The source isn’t the best, mind!

Liverpool would need to pay a “world-record fee” for Ruben Amorim this summer – is the Sporting CP boss the second-best option after Xabi Alonso?

The Reds could still have plans for goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, as they “keep watching” him on loan at Sturm Graz. Could he step in for Caoimhin Kelleher if he leaves this summer?

Manuel Akanji has pulled out of international duty with Switzerland due to an ‘injury’ – we know what you’re up to, Pep!

Another new face at Liverpool has been revealed behind the scenes, with Bournemouth scout co-ordinator Craig McKee set to join the club. It’s all change!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are “particularly” interested in signing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa – is he really needed, though? (TV Play)

Journalist Mark Ogden says Alonso “won’t be” going to Liverpool this summer – it’s a bold claim, we’ll give him that! (ESPN)

Jeremy Doku believes his clear foul on Alexis Mac Allister “wasn’t a penalty” – they deserve 116 charges for that take! (Mail)

Other chat from elsewhere

Newcastle managing director Amanda Staveley could be “disqualified” from the Premier League for breaching financial rules – that’s not like the Magpies, is it? (Football Insider)

Luton winger Andros Townsend says points deductions during the season “makes a mockery of the Premier League” – do you agree? (BBC Sport)

Kobbie Mainoo will make his first start for England against Belgium this evening – Harvey Elliott warranted a call-up ahead of him! (Sky Sports)

Video of the day and match of the night

Peter Kenny Jones’ new book, ‘Sweeper Keeper’, is all about Tommy Lawrence. Here’s a few tales to remember the legendary Liverpool goalkeeper…

Match of the night is Wales vs. Poland (7.45pm UK), in a straight shootout to qualify for Euro 2024 this summer.

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson and Conor Bradley lock horns in a friendly between Scotland and Northern Ireland (7.45pm UK) at Hampden Park.