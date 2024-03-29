Trent Alexander-Arnold is back on the outdoor pitches at the AXA Training Centre in a big step in his recovery as he edges closer to a return to competitive action.

The vice-captain has missed the last nine matches due to a reoccurrence of the knee injury that sidelined him for three games at the start of the year.

In a conversation with Liverpool fans during an open day at the training ground, Klopp disclosed that Alexander-Arnold is “still injured, but getting closer.”

And there was evidence of that thanks to Liverpool’s social media channels, with the 25-year-old’s gym and outdoor session filmed, showing him working with the ball during a series of drills.

Step by step ? pic.twitter.com/BJsJBVUEhX — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 28, 2024

He has yet to return to team training, but it is a positive step forward for Alexander-Arnold, who is targeting a return against either Atalanta in the Europa League or Crystal Palace on April 14.

That is according to the Athletic, who add that the club are, rightly, taking a cautious approach having already seen the right-back have a longer spell out after returning too early the last time.

That timeline, therefore, could still shift, but at least the end of his absence is in sight, much like Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones and Alisson – all of whom are expected back in April.

The Reds could do with luck on the injury front once the run-in commences against Brighton on Sunday, having seen only five players avoid any fitness issues this season.

And we seem to have started well on that front as Andy Robertson‘s prognosis, thankfully, has been a positive one.

His absence with an ankle knock is expected to be limited to days rather than weeks, and the Independent even reported he could be in contention against Sheffield United next week.

We expect to hear more from Jurgen Klopp when he hosts his pre-Brighton press conference on Friday at 1.30pm (BST).