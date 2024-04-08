Games, games and more games is the order of the month as Liverpool push for a Premier League title and face Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Eight matches await Liverpool in April as they face an intense month that climaxes with four consecutive away matches.

Should Liverpool emerge into May still top of the Premier League, they will have one hand on the trophy.

With such little time to prepare before matches, Jurgen Klopp and his players will, as the cliche goes, just be taking things one game at a time.

It could be an incredible month to be a Red, or it could be one that ends hopes of a fairytale ending to Klopp’s time at Liverpool.

Here are some of the key dates to look ahead to in April…

April 4 – Sheffield United (H)

Sheffield United may be the weakest team in the league, but Anfield won’t be taking anything for granted as Liverpool play their second home game of the week.

With the Reds likely needing a win to go back on top of the table, the crowd will be well up for this fixture under the lights.

April 7 – Man United (A)

After a heart-breaking defeat in the last minute of the FA Cup quarter-final, Liverpool return to Old Trafford looking for revenge in the league.

Erik ten Hag’s have been far from convincing in recent weeks (or months); Liverpool largely dominated the tie in mid-March. However, we all know they can pluck results from nothing at Old Trafford.

April 11 – Atalanta (H)

Liverpool were pleased with their draw when Atalanta came out of the hat for the Europa League semi-finals, but the Italian side will be no pushovers.

On March 30, they beat Scudetto holders Napoli 3-0 and knocked out a strong Sporting side, managed by Liverpool managerial candidate Ruben Amorim, in the last round.

With the second leg away from home, Klopp will be hoping his side can take a lead out to Bergamo from Anfield.

April 14 – Crystal Palace (H)

No, Crystal Palace aren’t a bogey team. However, that doesn’t mean Liverpool will have it all their own way for this one.

Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze turn Palace into a different team when they are fit, and Liverpool’s defence will have to be on top of their game should they play.

April 15 – 35th anniversary of Hillsborough

The occasion will be marked by a mosaic on the Kop before the previous day’s game against Crystal Palace and a minute’s silence will be held by all at the club at 3.06pm on the 15th.

Liverpool said: “Academy players will take part in a range of events to mark the anniversary, including educational sessions and the annual Hillsborough Anniversary Football Tournament held in Kirkby.”

There will be visiting teams from Everton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday.

April 18 – Atalanta (A)

A crucial match, the Reds will be at the small-but-hostile Gewiss Stadium where only about 700 Liverpool supporters will officially be in attendance.

Should the Reds not take an advantage over there, it will take all the senior players’ experience to guide them through the test.

If they progress, Benfica or Marseille will be the opponents in the semi-finals.

April 24 – Everton (A)

Originally scheduled for March 17, the match at Goodison Park had to be moved due to Liverpool’s FA Cup quarter-final against Man United.

The derby will likely be a crucial one for Liverpool and Everton, with the Reds pushing for the title and Everton seeking to avoid relegation.

It shouldn’t be the deciding match for the teams, but it could be the tensest derby in quite some time, given how much is at stake.

April 21 – Fulham (A)

The aforementioned run of four consecutive away matches, against Atalanta, Fulham, Everton and West Ham, will be the biggest barrier to Klopp reclaiming the Premier League title before his exit.

Thankfully, Liverpool should have some key players back from injury by then, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones returning in early April. Diogo Jota and Alisson could also be involved by this point with a bit of luck.

On March 29, Klopp said: “From next week on (this week), step by step I think they will join parts of team training.”

April 27 – West Ham (A)

By this point we will surely have a better idea of where the title will be headed, though we’ve said that with several games to go in the past.

After this fixture, there are just three league matches remaining. Should the Liverpool drop points in London, it would leave very little time to make up the deficit.

Liverpool fixtures in April

First Team

Atalanta (H) – Europa League – Thursday April 11, 8pm

Crystal Palace (H) – Premier League – Sunday April 14, 2pm

Atalanta (A) – Europa League – Thursday April 18, 8pm

Fulham (A) – Premier League – Sunday April 21, 4.30pm

Everton (A) – Premier League – Wednesday April 24, 8pm



LFC Women

Bristol City (A) – Women’s Super League – Saturday April 20, 12.30pm



U21s

Blackburn (A) – Premier League 2 – Saturday April 6, 12pm

Man United (A) – Premier League 2 – Friday April 12, 7.30pm

Sunderland (A) – Premier League 2 – Monday April 22, 7pm

Arsenal (H) – Premier League 2 – Sunday April 28, 1pm



U18s

Man United (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday April 6, 11am

Everton (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday April 13, 11am

Newcastle (A) – U18 Premier League – Tuesday April 16, 7pm

Sunderland (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday April 20, 1pm

Wolves (H) – U18 Premier League – Saturday April 27, 12pm