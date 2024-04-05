Alexis Mac Allister was exceptional yet again in Liverpool’s 3-1 win at home to Sheffield United, but a midfielder on return struggled at Anfield.

The Reds picked up another priceless win in the Premier League title battle on Thursday, but it was far harder than many expected.

Darwin Nunez‘s freak opener set Jurgen Klopp‘s men on their way, but Conor Bradley‘s own goal made for a needless nervy second half.

Mac Allister’s stunner put Liverpool ahead with time running out, though, and Cody Gakpo added the icing on the cake in stoppage time.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, Goal, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

Mac Allister (8.9) is the star of this Liverpool team currently, and he got the highest rating once more on another influential night.

The Argentine was his usual classy self in the middle of the park, knitting things together, but he also scored a vital and unforgettable goal.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle thought Mac Allister “covered defensively when required,” which arguably went unnoticed, simply saying he’s “such a good player.”

TIA’s Mark Delgado went one further when it came to praising the 25-year-old, calling his strike “astonishing” and saying the same about him as a footballer.

In second place was Luis Diaz (7.4), who was still a fair distance behind Mac Allister, with the Colombian lively once again.

Goal’s Mark Doyle felt Liverpool’s No. 7 was his side’s “most creative attacking force,” with his “wonderful dribbling skills” standing out.

Nunez (7.2) was up next in the ratings, opening the scoring after charging down a clearance as his strong season continues.

Delgado hailed the “tremendous tenacity and accuracy” on show from the Uruguayan for his goal – it’s now 18 strikes for the campaign and 30 goal contributions in total.

The lowest score of the evening went to Gravenberch (5.0), who, understandably, looked off the pace after returning to the XI for the first time since his injury return, failing to win a tackle.

Next up for Liverpool is a massive Premier League clash away to Man United on Sunday afternoon (3.30pm UK), as the Reds look to avenge their FA Cup defeat last month.