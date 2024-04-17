Conor Bradley has missed out on the trip to Atalanta after an injury last time out, but Jurgen Klopp has offered an update on his return timeline.

The 20-year-old sustained an ankle injury early in the second half against Crystal Palace, needing assistance from the pitch as he made his way down the tunnel.

Bradley has been a consistent figure in the backline in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, but the two have swapped places with the Northern Irishman now in the treatment room.

But Klopp’s update was a somewhat positive one, he told reporters on Wednesday: “First week of May he should be back in training.

“He overstretched the ligaments a bit. Not serious, serious, but serious enough that he is not here.”

In his absence, Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez are in contention to start at right-back, but it remains to be seen if the vice-captain is ready to be in the XI after one appearance off the bench.

The two are part of the Reds’ 24-man travelling squad, which has no other notable absentees, with Klopp confirming that “all the others [in the team] are fine.”

Alisson also fronted the press on Wednesday evening and will be in the starting lineup for the second game in succession, but he knows the task of overturning last week’s 3-0 defeat will not be easy.

He said: “Of course we have to believe in ourselves, but in my opinion, it’s a really difficult situation, how they played at our home showed how tough it will be.

“We come here with the goal to improve our performance and try to play better as a team, that is a thing we didn’t do in the last match.”