Liverpool are among a host of clubs with interest in Bayern Munich attacker Jamal Musiala ahead of the summer, and the 21-year-old “may be buyable.”

Musiala is widely considered one of the best young talents in Europe, having left England to return to his native Germany in 2019 and excelled ever since.

He has already made 159 appearances for Bayern’s first team, fielded throughout the midfield and out wide but most often as an attacking midfielder, scoring 43 goals and assisting 30.

But the 27-cap Germany international has been regularly touted with a move away from Munich throughout this season, with Anfield a possible destination.

The Independent‘s Miguel Delaney has reiterated Liverpool’s interest in Musiala, along with Man City, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Man City are claimed to be a “step ahead” when it comes to their chances of signing the versatile attacker, who “is known to favour a move to the Premier League.”

It is explained that Musiala’s contract expires in 2026 and he “has so far shown little inclination to extend or improve as his profile grows.”

That could force Bayern into a tough decision this summer, and Delaney claims “there is a belief among other clubs that he may be buyable this year or next.”

Whether Liverpool would be genuinely in the conversation to sign Musiala is unclear, though he has previously been mooted as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Musiala has only started on the right wing twice for Bayern, so it is unlikely he would take over that role, but it is notable that prospective manager Ruben Amorim favours two attacking midfielders in his 3-4-3 system.

Any deal to sign the former England youth international would be costly, though Liverpool have shown in the past they are not against spending big on the right player.

After all Fenway Sports Group, who are expanding their portfolio within football in a major sign that they are not scaling back investment into Liverpool, had sanctioned a £111 million deal for Moises Caicedo only last summer.