LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 20, 2023: Liverpool's substitutes Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) and Mohamed Salah during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool FC team news vs. Atalanta – Injuries and available squad

Liverpool’s injury situation is looking more positive than it has in months ahead of the Europa League clash with Atalanta, with only three players not in first-team training.

The Reds take on the Serie A side in Europe on Thursday night, in the first leg of their quarter-final tie.

A response is needed after another wasteful performance against Man United last weekend, with Jurgen Klopp expected to make changes at Anfield.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Atalanta:

The biggest injury news that has emerged in recent days has been the return of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Stefan Bajcetic.

The Liverpool quartet all took part in first-team training on Tuesday, and Klopp said no final decision had been made over Alisson, Alexander-Arnold or Jota being in the squad on Thursday.

Bajcetic, meanwhile, is likely to make his return to action at under-21s level, with Liverpool eager to “see how he deals with that.”

Thankfully, no new injuries have hit Liverpool since the United game, with Klopp’s biggest issue revolving around team selection, with plenty of options at his disposal.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 20, 2023: Liverpool's Jarell Quansah (L) and Stefan Bajcetic during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group E match between LASK and Liverpool FC. (Pic by Andrew Yeats/Propaganda)

Curtis Jones got more minutes under his belt at Old Trafford and is in contention to start, while Harvey Elliott is surely pushing for a starring role, too.

Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez could come in for Jarell Quansah and Andy Robertson, while Cody Gakpo is likely to earn a start.

The only three players who are currently unavailable are Joel Matip, Thiago and Ben Doak, all of whom are highly unlikely to feature for the first team again this season.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Atalanta

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek, Alisson*

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley, Alexander-Arnold*

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Gravenberch, McConnell, Clark

Forwards: Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Salah, Jota*, Danns, Koumas, Gordon

* In doubt

