Liverpool have a backroom exodus this summer with Jurgen Klopp‘s departure triggering key personnel to depart, and that now extends to the fitness staff.

Klopp will leave Anfield at the end of the season and he takes with him his two closest assistants, Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, in addition to elite development coach Vitor Matos.

The shakeup of the Reds’ successful backroom staff leaves plenty for FSG to preside over this summer, and that will include the club’s fitness department.

As per the Athletic, head of recovery and performance, Andreas Schlumberger, will depart at the conclusion of the season after nearly four years on Merseyside.

The German was under contract until 2025 but “has reached an agreement with the club” to leave a year early.

And he may not be the only headline departure in the department as there is also uncertainty over the future head of fitness and conditioning Andreas Kornmayer, who is out of contract this summer.

Kornmayer will be no stranger to fans as he is regularly seen conducting Liverpool’s warm-ups both pre-match and in training, and he will have to see if he is wanted by the next manager.

He first joined Liverpool back in 2016 after more than 15 years with Bayern Munich and has worked closely with Klopp and the players on a daily basis.

Schlumberger, meanwhile, previously worked with Klopp at Borussia Dortmund and in a similar move departed when the manager left the Bundesliga club for a sabbatical that, luckily for us, ended prematurely.

His role has included helping players who need extra work to regain their fitness after coming back from injury, helping to ensure they do not break down again on return to full training.

The upheaval throughout Liverpool’s backroom staff may not yet be over and much will rest on who the new manager wants to be surrounded by.

Sporting boss Ruben Amorim remains a strong contender, though Liverpool insist a deal has not been agreed.