Trent Alexander-Arnold shone in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory at Fulham, with Cody Gakpo also impressing for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side faced a must-win game in the Premier League on Sunday, and they eventually got the job done professionally.

Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring with a magnificent free-kick, and after being pegged before half-time, Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota steered Liverpool to victory.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, GOAL, FotMob and This Is Anfield’s readers.

The joint-highest score of the afternoon went to Alexander-Arnold (7.6). The 25-year-old’s quality on the ball was on another level to most, from passes to crosses, and it’s great to have him back fit.

Not only did the Echo‘s Ian Doyle laud hail Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool’s “most creative player first half”, he added that it was a “sensible showing” after the break.

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo (7.6) shared the best score at Craven Cottage, as he looked lively and provided the assist for Jota’s strike.

The Dutchman produced a “promising” performance, according to TIA’s Henry Jackson, as he justified Klopp starting him.

Gakpo earned the highest score from FotMob, being given an 8.7 rating, making 10 recoveries and three interceptions in total.

Next up was Jota (7.2), with the striker making a triumphant return to the team, finishing off the scoring in ruthless fashion.

Richard Mills of GOAL praised the Liverpool attacker for showing his “poaching instincts”, while Doyle gleefully declared that “The Slotter is back.”

The worst score of the day went to Luis Diaz (6.1), with Jackson feeling he started well but his “influence waned as the minutes went on.”

Next up for Liverpool is Wednesday’s crucial trip to Everton in the Merseyside derby (8pm BST).