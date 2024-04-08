It was lost on absolutely nobody of the Liverpool persuasion that two valuable points were dropped at Old Trafford, and now the Reds know they “just need to be selfish with ourselves.”

Quite how the Reds have gone an entire season without inflicting defeat on this Man United side defies belief, especially with the weight of Liverpool’s attacking presence.

On Sunday, they managed 28 shots and allowed United just nine, and yet the final scoreboard read 2-2 – two valuable points dropped with the Reds their own worst enemy, again!

Andy Robertson was the only player to take to social media in the immediate aftermath of the draw, penning: “+1 but should of been more. We’ll keep fighting.”

It echoes what Virgil van Dijk told Sky Sports: “We should have won here today but the reality is that we didn’t, now we have to make it up in all the other games.”

With seven games to go and Arsenal now in the driver’s seat thanks to a superior goal difference (+nine), Liverpool’s fight will need to see them be near perfect in the run-in.

It is a lot to ask of Jurgen Klopp‘s side with tricky fixtures still on the horizon, but Liverpool can only afford to think of themselves – but they know they are still very much in the title fight.

Talking to LFCTV after his bright cameo, Harvey Elliott was keen to use the term “selfish” as he looked ahead to the final seven games.

“We just need to be selfish with ourselves,” he said. “We can’t be thinking about other teams and watching what they are doing and basing our games off them.

“We need to keep being selfish and keep getting three points on the board. We are in the best possible position to do it, we’ve got unbelievable fans behind us that will be backing us in each and every game until the end of the season.

“We have the team to do it, so who says we can’t?

“We just need to keep going and keep taking it game by game, making sure we are recovered both physically and mentally and keep going. It will be a tough finish but we just need to keep going.”

The disappointment from Old Trafford will rightly linger, but don’t put a line through Liverpool just yet!