Liverpool’s squad for their Europa League meeting with Atalanta has been confirmed, while Thiago‘s Reds exit may have edged closer.

Liverpool confirm 24-man squad for Atalanta

Jurgen Klopp‘s side are preparing for Thursday’s trip to Italy, as they look to avenge last week’s lethargic 3-0 defeat at Anfield.

While Liverpool are without certain players against Atalanta, including Conor Bradley, they are still taking a strong squad to the Gewiss Stadium.

Their 24-man group was confirmed on Wednesday, with the likes of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota all involved:

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jones, McConnell, Clark

Forwards: Jota, Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Danns

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are battling Newcastle for the signing of Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande – the source is a flaky one, mind! (Football Transfers)

Thiago has urged his agent to find him a new club this summer – this is obvious as it would make no sense at all for Liverpool to hand him an extension! (Football Insider)

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini is “happy with links” with the Liverpool job but his “focus” is on Thursday. Would you consider him as Klopp’s replacement?

Other chat from elsewhere

Roma manager Daniele De Rossi has confirmed that Evan Ndicka suffered a collapsed lung last weekend – the clash with Udinese was abandoned because of the severity of the situation! (BBC Sport)

Nottingham Forest fans have condemned season ticket price rises ahead of next season – it’s not just Liverpool who are at it! (BBC Sport)

Harry Kane believes Tottenham fans will want Bayern Munich to knock Arsenal out of the Champions League – wow, what an incredibly controversial opinion!!! (Sky Sports)

Video of the day and match of the night

Klopp will speak to the press in Italy from 7pm (UK), you can watch on This Is Anfield’s YouTube channel here:

Matches of the night are Man City vs. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal (both 8pm BST), in two huge Champions League quarter-final second legs.

City drew 3-3 at the Santiago Bernabeu last week, while the Gunners were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Bayern.

Do Liverpool want both Premier League rivals to progress?