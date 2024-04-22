Jordan Henderson made a return to Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre recently, with the captain spotted on Merseyside despite joining Ajax in January.

Henderson is nearing the end of his first campaign since leaving Liverpool, in what has been a turbulent time for the long-serving former captain.

An ill-judged move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq was cut short in January, with the midfielder then joining Ajax on a free transfer after terminating his contract early.

His start at Ajax has been marred by awful form, with only one win in nine appearances for the club – who sit fifth in the Eredivisie and 33 points off top.

Henderson missed their worst result of the season, though, with injury keeping him out of the 6-0 loss to Feyenoord last month.

It transpires that the 33-year-old has undergone his rehabilitation away from Amsterdam, and has even taken in work back at Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre.

The Mail‘s Mike Keegan reports that Henderson was seen undergoing an “intense one-on-one fitness session” after international duty with England last month.

He went unused throughout their friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, and is yet to return to action for Ajax due to a muscle issue.

Ajax appear to have permitted their new captain to take in his recovery work away from the Netherlands, while positive relations with Liverpool saw him able to utilise their facilities.

There is, of course, no chance of a move back to Liverpool in the future, with it more likely that Henderson is instead reunited with former coaches at Ajax.

Pepijn Lijnders, currently Jurgen Klopp‘s assistant, has been touted to take over as Ajax manager at the end of the season, when interim head coach John van ‘t Schip will step down.

If appointed, the 41-year-old is expected to bring Liverpool’s elite development coach Vitor Matos in as his No. 2, with the Portuguese also confirmed to be departing.

It was on Lijnders’ recommendation that Ajax pushed through their move for Henderson, having consulted him prior to making the midfielder their highest earner.

Ajax are not the only club weighing up Lijnders as a potential new manager, with Besiktas also considering an offer for the Dutchman after sacking Fernando Santos.