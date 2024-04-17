For the Europa League quarter-final second leg between Atalanta and Liverpool, the Reds will have under 1,000 supporters in the ground to cheer the team on.

Needing to overturn last week’s 3-0 loss at Anfield, Liverpool won’t be able to lean on the support of the crowd to mount a comeback in this European tie.

Only around Liverpool 750 supporters are expected to be at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia, known as the Stadio di Bergamo in UEFA competition or the Gewiss Stadium to sponsors.

This is down to a couple of key factors, mainly the size of the stadium.

Usually, the ground would hold around 21,000. However, work is currently ongoing to redevelop the Curva Morosini to 25,000 seats, meaning the total capacity is currently in the region of 16,000.

In turn, this has lowered the away allocation, so only 750 away supporters will officially be allowed in.

Furthermore, Liverpool FC takes a portion of tickets for family, staff and sponsors which, for this fixture, is a low amount.

Therefore, we can roughly calculate that Liverpool fans will be outnumbered 22 to one during the match in Bergamo on Thursday.

Liverpool supporters should be aware that the usual ticket collection process will be at a location in Bergamo.

It is not unusual in the Europa League for allocations to be smaller than usual, but Liverpool were drawn against the side with the smallest stadium capacity of the final eight.

The 3-0 defeat at Anfield has left Jurgen Klopp‘s side with a mountain to climb on Thursday. Atalanta did, though, show signs of weakness in their most recent league game.

On Monday night, Gian Piero Gasperini’s team went 2-0 up within 20 minutes against Hellas Verona, but conceded two in four during the second half to drop two points in Serie A.

After the match, the manager told Sky Italia: “We saw tonight Verona were able to score two goals in four minutes. I’ve seen Liverpool score three in six minutes in a Champions League Final!

“We knew after Anfield it wasn’t over, but Thursday will be a historic appointment for the city, the club and our players.

“We know another great performance is needed, but the objective is so prestigious that we’ll find the energy.”

The winners of the tie will face either Benfica or Marseille in the semi-finals.