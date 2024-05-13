Jurgen Klopp has made one change to his Liverpool starting lineup for the final away game of his reign, which brings an 8pm kickoff at Aston Villa.

After a return to form against Tottenham last time out, Klopp’s side will be looking to keep it up against another side battling for fourth spot.

Liverpool are now officially out of the title race but know they cannot finish lower than third, with their motivation for a positive end to the season now focused around the manager’s send-off.

Alisson makes his 200th Premier League appearance tonight, starting behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott and Alexis Mac Allister make up the midfield.

And the forward line consists of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and the in-form Cody Gakpo.

Andy Robertson is not in the squad having missed training in the buildup, with Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch among those available.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Bradley, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Jones, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Nunez

Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Luiz, Tielemans; Bailey, McGinn, Diaby; Watkins

Substitutes: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Zaniolo, Duran, Kesler-Hayden, Iroegbunam, Munroe, Kellyman

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool – The stats

With two goals tonight Liverpool could register their second-highest goal tally for any season in their entire history.

The record is 147 scored in all competitions in 2021/22, with Liverpool currently only a goal off the second-best, which is 138 (1985/86).

Meanwhile, Salah needs two more goals to register 20 in the Premier League for the fifth time in his Liverpool career.

The 31-year-old’s goal at Anfield earlier this season was the Reds’ 100th in the Premier League against Villa – he has seven in 10 appearances when facing them.