Darwin Nunez has never kept it a secret that he idolises Luis Suarez, and it means the advice the former Liverpool No. 7 offers is always heard by the Uruguayan.

Nunez has been front and centre this last week following his move to delete pictures on his Instagram and growing noise, from questionable sources, over interest from Barcelona this summer.

The 24-year-old has not scored in his last seven appearances and on Friday, Jurgen Klopp was quick to dismiss speculation over Nunez’s future at Anfield, saying: “There’s no speculation.”

Criticism has been coming at Nunez with increased volume and Suarez recently left a message for the No. 9 to remain “positive” and keep “looking forward.”

It is the latest advice shared by the former Reds striker, who Nunez told ESPN Uruguay is often one of the first to pass on advice, having had his fair share of tumultuous times.

Nunez said of his relationship with Suarez: “Off the field, we have a very good bond, I always follow him because Luis is an idol for me, and he also advises me a lot.

“For example, the time the headbutt thing happened (against Crystal Palace), Luis was the first to write to me.

“‘You idiot, don’t do that, another idiot is talking to you and he’s done it a thousand times,’ he told me. With Luis, we created a very nice bond.”

As for players with plenty of history from which to learn from, Suarez is certainly up there!

The now 37-year-old is plying his trade with Inter Miami and will hope he can join Nunez for Uruguay’s Copa America campaign this summer, though that decision rests with Marcelo Bielsa.

Nunez clearly values Suarez’s advice, and the hope is he takes on the latest to remain positive as he sees out the season – though we have a feeling that won’t stop more summer rumours from surfacing!