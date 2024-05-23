Joe Gomez has dropped a big hint over his Liverpool future on Thursday, on a day that is likely to see Reds owner John Henry in a good mood, too.

Gomez hints at Liverpool stay

Gomez has enjoyed an excellent season, making 51 appearances, and Liverpool’s longest-serving player has been speaking about his future to The Anfield Wrap, having won their ‘Embodiment of Liverpool’ award for 2024.

“It just means a lot to be a part of this culture, this club and what it means,” Gomez said.

“I think people from the outside looking in are probably envious of what we have here. Being here this many years it’s only grown over time making me realise how special it is here.

“Speaking to some of the boys that have moved on and them emphasising how good of a place this. I guess sometimes having something to compare it to helps, but I’m just grateful to be here and long may it continue.”

Incidentally, Gomez celebrates his 27th birthday today – Many happy returns, Joe!

5 other things: Boost for FSG & Klopp’s Anfield return

Liverpool Football Club are valued over 14 times what FSG paid for them back in 2010 – John Henry won’t be worrying about paying his bills any time soon!

Jurgen Klopp will make his return to Anfield next month to watch Taylor Swift! He’ll blatantly end up on stage for ‘Shake it Off”

Klopp has revealed that one Liverpool coach showed up to an interview “like he wants to sell insurance” – this is hilarious!

Meet Andy Knott – the man who makes the incredible mosaics for Liverpool. He is an incredible talent!

“Attributes we don’t have” – Ben Doak’s Euro 2024 chances have been boosted after fresh remarks from Scotland manager Steve Clarke

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool and Juventus target Teun Koopmeiners has been diplomatic when discussing his future, saying “We’ll see” after basking in the glory of his Atalanta’s Europa League win (Football Italia)

Liverpool reportedly had scouts in attendance to watch Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz in action in the Europa final. If that is true, it wasn’t a great audition (HITC)

Takumi Minamino has been included in L’Equipe’s Ligue 1 Team of the Year following a good season with Monaco. He missed out on the official one, but it’s recognition nevertheless! (L’Equipe)

Other chat from elsewhere

Julen Lopetegui has been confirmed as West Ham‘s new manager after David Moyes. That’s a strong appointment

Newcastle reportedly want to seal the double signing of Jarrod Bowen and Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer. That would be excellent business by the Magpies (Telegraph)

Brighton are thought to be confident of pipping Chelsea to the signing of Kieran McKenna as manager. It would be sad for Ipswich to lose their boss straight after promotion to the Premier League (Times)

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged betting breaches of FA Rules. He is “surprised and upset” by the decision (The FA)

Tweet or video of the day and match of the night

This Is Anfield caught up with various Liverpool fans to show their love and gratitude for Jurgen Klopp – you’ll have a lump in your throat watching this!

Match of the night is…not a lot!

But if you REALLY need your football fix, Raith Rovers are playing Ross County (8pm BST) in a Scottish Premiership playoff clash!