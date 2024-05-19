Liverpool fans know how to turn up in numbers and show their support, and that was again the case as thousands lined up to welcome the team bus in style ahead of Jurgen Klopp‘s last dance.

There might not be anything on the line when it comes to league position against Wolves, but it is the final time the Liverpool faithful can show their love to Klopp prior to a game.

And they did just that, welcoming the team bus in their thousands with pyro and their voices – with Klopp’s song sung loud and proud as the squad arrived at Anfield.

It was a sea of red, an incredible sight that personifies this club and what Klopp means to the supporters:

This is the start of an emotional afternoon at Anfield, a day that still has 90 minutes left to play in the season, even if our focus is on one man!

A bus welcome has been a regular sight under Klopp, and it is only right he got this reception ahead of his final match!

This all forms part of a fitting farewell to a man who has won the lot, forging a legacy that will forever leave a mark and be talked about for generations.

A special mosaic will welcome Klopp onto the pitch prior to the first whistle, and once the game concludes, a lap of honour will precede a presentation and a final speech from the German.

Get your tissues ready, Reds. This is going to be quite the emotional rollercoaster!