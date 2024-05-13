Jurgen Klopp gives Andy Robertson injury update

Jurgen Klopp expects Andy Robertson back fit for the final game of the season against Wolves, after the left-back missed Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Aston Villa.

Robertson was absent for the trip to Villa Park on Monday night having missed training sessions in the buildup, with Joe Gomez taking his place.

It ended the Scotland captain’s longest run in the side this season and also a two-game scoring streak, having netted against both West Ham and Tottenham.

While it was reported ahead of kickoff that Robertson had simply not been risked due to a minor concern, there could have been fears over him missing Klopp’s final game in charge.

But the manager told reporters in his post-match press conference that Robertson expects to resume training on Tuesday and will therefore be fit for May 19.

“I saw him this morning and he told me he’s ready to train from tomorrow on,” Klopp explained. “That’s the situation.”

It is encouraging news as Liverpool prepare for an emotional send-off to their manager of almost nine years, with Robertson’s boundless energy on the left flank synonymous with Klopp’s success on Merseyside.

Only five players – Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, James Milner, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson – have made more appearances for the current boss.

If fit, he will almost certainly replace Gomez against Wolves, with Kostas Tsimikas again left on the outside looking in.

An outing on the final day will see Robertson at least avoid setting a new attendance low for a single season at Liverpool.

His fewest appearances in a campaign stands at 30, that coming in his first term with the club, and so far in 2023/24 he has played 29 times.