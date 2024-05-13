In his final away game as Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp cut an emotional but grateful figure as he said farewell to the travelling supporters after the draw at Aston Villa.

We have entered the final week of Klopp’s reign at Anfield, one that kicked off at Villa Park and saw Liverpool surrender a two-goal lead and settle for a 3-3 draw.

The season and perhaps the manager’s tenure in a nutshell!

There was nothing on the line for the team with third place secured, but fans were in fine voice throughout as they paid tribute to an irreplaceable manager.

The travelling Kop could not be stopped as they made sure the boss heard them from the other side of the pitch, serenading him for minutes at a time with various songs in his honour.

But it was the final farewell that proved an emotional sight, with Klopp taking his time to absorb the sight and show his appreciation as supporters sang his name.

Jurgen Klopp waves goodbye to the travelling Kop for the final time.#LFC pic.twitter.com/cvxlG1JQlD — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 13, 2024

Jürgen Klopp’s away days are over. What a ride ???? pic.twitter.com/BQuOpm1PIG — Paul Anderson (@PaulAndo1987) May 13, 2024

When asked about his relationship and farewell to the away fans, he said: “I enjoyed it always, I enjoyed it today [at Villa] – I still don’t feel like it’s the last time, but I know it.

“I’m obviously more professional than I thought! I was completely in the game and didn’t think for a second that it was my last away game.

“The away fans were always absolutely insane, we asked them to travel a lot over the years. It was and is a wonderful relationship, and I always try to show my appreciation.”

Monday proved another brilliant tribute for a manager who won us the lot – we’re not sure if we’re ready for Sunday!

‘I’m so glad that Jurgen is a Red. I’m so glad he delivered what he said.’