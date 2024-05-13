Liverpool drew their final away game under Jurgen Klopp, and it was another showing that had fans identifying what needs to change under the new manager.

The Reds knew they would finish third this season irrespective of what happened at Villa Park, and they combined some eye-catching forward play with defensive clumsiness.

It’s been the story of the season, with Liverpool’s inability to contain the opposition and keep a clean sheet placing them under consistent unnecessary pressure.

The manner of the goals scored against Klopp’s men – a cut back to a free player or woeful disorganisation and individual mistakes – were on show at Villa in all their glory.

Liverpool couldn’t keep hold of their lead, and supporters felt compelled to point out what needs to change next season under Arne Slot, who is expected to be announced as the new manager at season’s end…

Improving Liverpool against the ball is the easy win for the next manager. The team hasn’t been watertight for two seasons now. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) May 13, 2024

As a team, Liverpool are defensively shambolic. Absolutely no control of games, no structure defensively. Mac Allister has been run ragged from playing out of position for 80% of season. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) May 13, 2024

If Slot tells Liverpool players that it’s okay to clear the ball occasionally, he’ll be alright with me. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) May 13, 2024

New Manager has to sort out keeping clean sheets as a priority. It’s cost us this season. — Derek McLean (@DerektheKopRed) May 13, 2024

“Hopefully game management is a thing under slot. 3-1 up, sit back. no space in behind, close all the gaps and play counter attack. This Klopp style only works when you have Mane, Mo and Bobby. “Thanks Klopp for the memories, what ride you’ve had. Brilliant.” – kusanagi in TIA comments.

“Summed us up. Played quite well, and then took off the only person holding the midfield and lost all control. “Looking forward to more football smart decisions under Slot even if it means we don’t thwart every team by 6.” – Srikanth Suresh in TIA comments.

The most worrying thing about Liverpool atm is how they are incapable of riding out pressure anymore. Stupid frees given away and silly passes attempted when we just need to be safe and sensible for five minutes. It was a massive issue in 22/23 and it’s killing us now again. — Ryan (@ryan3levis) May 13, 2024

Liverpool continue their record of not keeping a clean sheet since Bill Shankly was manager. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 13, 2024

Hope Slot sorts this defence out next season — ? (@Shannxo) May 13, 2024

I'll say again; teams will keep going after any (seemingly irretrievable) situation because we always give them hope. Always. — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) May 13, 2024

A top class DM would help significantly, but it won’t automatically fix how open this Liverpool team are. Ludicrously porous in transition. Huge gaps all over the pitch. It’s a structural issue first and foremost. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) May 13, 2024

Priority number 1 for Arne Slot has to be sorting the defence out, both in terms of structure and personnel. We haven’t been a serious side when it comes to defending for a while now, and it’s been a problem all season. Far too open and rely on wonder saves all the time. — LFC Stats (@LFCData) May 13, 2024

In the end, Liverpool conceded three goals, an xG of 3.36, 19 shots on goal and Villa also missed three big chances – control was not a word you could use for the Reds’ performance.

Yes, it is the end of a season in which there is nothing left to fight for, but they are the same issues we’ve seen this season and even before that.

The art of defending, something that needs to be a big focus for the new manager!