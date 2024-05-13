★ PREMIUM
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Monday, May 13, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the pre-match huddle before the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Liverpool fans identify what new manager must improve – “It’s cost us this season”

Liverpool drew their final away game under Jurgen Klopp, and it was another showing that had fans identifying what needs to change under the new manager.

The Reds knew they would finish third this season irrespective of what happened at Villa Park, and they combined some eye-catching forward play with defensive clumsiness.

It’s been the story of the season, with Liverpool’s inability to contain the opposition and keep a clean sheet placing them under consistent unnecessary pressure.

The manner of the goals scored against Klopp’s men – a cut back to a free player or woeful disorganisation and individual mistakes – were on show at Villa in all their glory.

Liverpool couldn’t keep hold of their lead, and supporters felt compelled to point out what needs to change next season under Arne Slot, who is expected to be announced as the new manager at season’s end…

“Hopefully game management is a thing under slot. 3-1 up, sit back. no space in behind, close all the gaps and play counter attack. This Klopp style only works when you have Mane, Mo and Bobby.

“Thanks Klopp for the memories, what ride you’ve had. Brilliant.” – kusanagi in TIA comments.

“Summed us up. Played quite well, and then took off the only person holding the midfield and lost all control.

“Looking forward to more football smart decisions under Slot even if it means we don’t thwart every team by 6.” – Srikanth Suresh in TIA comments.

In the end, Liverpool conceded three goals, an xG of 3.36, 19 shots on goal and Villa also missed three big chances – control was not a word you could use for the Reds’ performance.

Yes, it is the end of a season in which there is nothing left to fight for, but they are the same issues we’ve seen this season and even before that.

The art of defending, something that needs to be a big focus for the new manager!

