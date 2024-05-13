Andy Robertson has dropped out of the Liverpool squad for Monday night’s clash with Aston Villa, but the left-back is not expected to miss the final day.

The Reds line up at Villa Park with only one change from the 4-2 victory over Tottenham, with Joe Gomez coming in at left-back.

Robertson was not spotted in training in the buildup to Liverpool’s trip to the Midlands, and his absence was confirmed upon the teamsheet’s release at 7pm.

While Jurgen Klopp gave no information on the Scotland captain’s omission, the Mail‘s Lewis Steele reports that it is due to a “minor niggle.”

The decision has been made not to risk Robertson ahead of the summer’s European Championship in Germany, which is understandable given there is now little to play for.

Steele explains that the 30-year-old “has just been given the night off” and “should be OK” for the final game of Klopp’s reign against Wolves on May 19.

Gomez’s return to the side comes after five consecutive games on the bench, coming on as a substitute against Atalanta, Fulham, Everton, West Ham and Tottenham.

Robertson had started each of those fixtures and was on a two-game scoring streak, having found the back of the net against West Ham and Spurs.

In fact, he had been on his longest run in the side this season, at six games.

With Gomez restored to the starting lineup, there is a place on the bench at Villa Park for Kostas Tsimikas, who was absent last time out.