Jurgen Klopp has experienced what he calls the “most intense week of my life,” with one goodbye after another creating a different emotional toll ahead of his final match.

After nearly nine years at the club, Klopp has established deep connections with those at Liverpool and the city, meaning his list of goodbyes is long.

His build-up to the final game has been littered with signatures, media commitments and farewell events – which included a BBQ with his players at the training ground on Thursday.

On Friday, Klopp told reporters: “Most intense week of my life, definitely. I said goodbye so often this week. We don’t have to pretend it’s a normal week because it isn’t.

“On the other side, looking at the game, I said it already, I’m a very pragmatic person and I very often just try and save myself.

“This is the last game of the season and after that is the holiday, that’s what I’ve had for the last 24 years. Business as usual, knowing everything around the game will be completely different.

“Yesterday (Thursday) the players said ‘goodbye’ in their way with a little BBQ here, which was really nice.

“The day before yesterday was the staff of Chapel Street, was really really nice. I went to the stadium after that, another goodbye and celebration. It’s a lot!

“I had emotional moments, of course, but there’s a lot to do as well. I don’t know how many shirts I signed last week, but there were a few!

“It’s all part of it. I don’t think saying goodbye is ever nice, but saying goodbye without feeling sad or hurt would just mean the time you spent together wasn’t great, and we had a great time.

“It was always clear that it would be tough, and I know it will be tough.”

No access for documentary

Cameras have been following Klopp and his team throughout his final season, and it will give fans a unique insight into the campaign – but it will not include the last team meeting.

Klopp explained: “I have no clue how the team meeting will be. I think the documentary guys are in, they asked me if they could have the last team meeting, which nobody ever had, and I said no.

“I have no idea how that will be. Maybe Virgil is doing it, somebody has to do it who is really on fire. Can I be on fire? Probably, yes, but I don’t know at the moment.

“It will be really strange. I want us to play top, top football. It would be cool if during the game it would not be a goodbye atmosphere but a real football atmosphere.”

Good luck with that one, Jurgen!