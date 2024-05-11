Kaide Gordon made his long-awaited return to senior football this season and has now penned a new long-term contract with the club.

The 19-year-old has featured three times for Jurgen Klopp‘s side this season, marking the end of a long wait following a long-term pelvic injury.

Gordon was sidelined for over a year-and-a-half with a series of musculoskeletal issues – growing pains – before being reintroduced at academy level.

He has since settled back into regular first-team training and will still have hope he can add to his 77 minutes across Klopp’s final two games.

But before then, Liverpool confirmed that the young forward has signed a new long-term contract – a positive statement from both the club and the player.

The England youth international has seven senior appearances to date for the club, and he will be eager to kick on with a full pre-season and a chance to impress the new manager.

Taking to Instagram after news of his new deal, Gordon penned: “Happy to sign [a] new long term deal at this club, let’s work.”

Klopp previously spoke highly of the bright young forward when he explained how Gordon’s development had been a double-edged sword.

In December, the manager said: “From the first day back in training, we all realised immediately, ‘ah, that’s what we missed, that’s what we had already’.

“So nothing happened really, still a fantastic player, still incredibly young, and he is now again around the first team.”

With first-team games limited, Gordon has been utilised by the U21s, and recently starred with two goals in two minutes to help mastermind a comeback from 2-0 down to book a place in the Premier League 2 quarter-finals.