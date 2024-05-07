★ PREMIUM
Klopp farewell plans, winger linked & Villa ref confirmed – Latest Liverpool FC News

Plans have been revealed for Jurgen Klopp‘s farewell in the final match at Anfield, while the Reds have, again, been linked with an exciting winger this summer.

 

Klopp farewell plans revealed

We are all edging closer to the day we have dreaded most – Klopp’s final game as Liverpool manager.

A report from the Liverpool Echo has provided some information about his farewell plans at Anfield after the Wolves match on May 19, with the German ‘asked to give one last speech’ to the crowd.

It also claimed owners John W. Henry, Tom Werner and Mike Gordon could also make the trip to Liverpool to honour Klopp, with the Reds boss given a guard of honour and a collage of his achievements.

It’s already emotional just picturing it all!

 

4 things today: Aston Villa ref & support for Nunez

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 30, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp speaks with referee Simon Hooper during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Simon Hooper has been confirmed as the referee for Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa next Monday – Klopp will NOT be amused!
  • Luis Suarez has sent Darwin Nunez a message amid criticism of his form – hearing from his idol could do him the world of good!
  • John Achterberg is set to join Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia – he is departing as Liverpool’s goalkeeping coach this summer
  • Dominik Szoboszlai has admitted that he ‘might have set the bar too high’ in his debut season – he may have dipped, but he remains a superb option!

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

AZ Alkmaar manager Arne Slot reacts after the UEFA Europa League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday December 12, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Man Utd. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

  • Liverpool are eyeing a move for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko – the Salah-like attacker has 23 goal contributions this season – there were links last summer (Het Laatste Niews)

  • After being asked about signing particular players, Arne Slot has said “if a player is good, it shouldn’t matter what level he comes from” – a good ethos to have! (Voetbalzone)

  • Exciting young forward Keyrol Figueroa has signed his first professional contract with the Reds – good work from the club to tie him down!

 

Other chat from elsewhere

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 16, 2023: Crystal Palace's Michael Olise during the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Crystal Palace FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool target Michael Olise is now wanted by Newcastle this summer, with the Magpies reigniting their interest in him! (Daily Mail)

  • Jose Mourinho wants a second spell as Man United manager – because the other first time around well so brilliantly of course! Bring it on! (Manchester Evening News)

 

Video of the day and match of the night

Given it’s the five-year anniversary of that legendary 4-0 win over Barcelona, it would be rude not to refresh the memory – this time with the assistance of the Voice of Anfield, George Sephton.

Has there ever been a greater Anfield occasion?

Match of the night is Paris Saint-Germain vs. Borussia Dortmund (8pm BST), in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash.

Klopp’s former club lead 1-0 from last week’s clash in Germany – the Liverpool boss will surely have his feet up with a beer watching on!

