Klopp’s farewell, Euro call-ups & Kelleher’s future – Latest Liverpool FC News

Jurgen Klopp has bid a final emotional farewell to Liverpool, as we also remember the 39 Juventus fans who lost their lives at Heysel on this day in 1985.

 

Klopp’s farewell to Liverpool fans

Klopp said his goodbyes at his farewell event at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Tuesday night, singing his song and giving some final fist pumps!

Here’s the best from the evening…

 

3 things today: Kelleher’s future & Gravenberch admission

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 7, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher applauds the supporters before the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Caoimhin Kelleher has confirmed he wants to be a No. 1 “at Liverpool or somewhere else” – a summer exit feels extremely likely
  • Ryan Gravenberch has finally explained the decision that got him dropped by the Netherlands – he’s now made the Euros squad
  • Klopp has a theory on why “insane” Divock Origi has struggled after leaving Anfield – that Funes Mori tackle was a big moment

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 21, 2024: Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch (#38) celebrates with team-mate captain Virgil van Dijk after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Lewis Koumas has been called up to Wales’ squad for their upcoming friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia next month. What a proud moment for the 18-year-old (FAW)

  • Liverpool apparently want to sign one of Ecuador defensive duo Piero Hincapie or Willian Pacho this summer (DSports)

 

Other chat from elsewhere

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 13, 2022: Burnley's manager Vincent Kompany celebrates after the Football League Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at Turf Moor. Burnley won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Vincent Kompany has been confirmed as the new manager of Bayern Munich. What a strange appointment that is!

  • Man United are interested in signing Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite – he could actually be an annoyingly good addition (Sky Sports)

  • Barcelona have confirmed Hansi Flick as their new manager after the departure of Xavi. It’s not quite the huge job it used to be (BBC Sport)

  • Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher. That could be a shrewd piece of business for Unai Emery (Independent)

 

Video of the day

Catch up with the full hour of Klopp’s live Q&A in front of fans on Tuesday night.

Some brilliant stuff in there including the ‘T-E-A-M’ message he wrote in his first meeting with the squad in 2015!

