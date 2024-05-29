Jurgen Klopp has bid a final emotional farewell to Liverpool, as we also remember the 39 Juventus fans who lost their lives at Heysel on this day in 1985.

Klopp’s farewell to Liverpool fans

Klopp said his goodbyes at his farewell event at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Tuesday night, singing his song and giving some final fist pumps!

Here’s the best from the evening…

This Is Anfield‘s Joanna Durkan joined 11,000 Liverpool fans for the farewell party – there were tears, laughs and songs!

Klopp’s brilliant jokes took aim at Man United, Man City and Chelsea – never change, boss!

Klopp says he has had a chat with Arne Slot over the Liverpool job, calling it “a really good talk!”

The German has revealed the role he still holds at Liverpool – it means we should see appearances from him at certain events!

3 things today: Kelleher’s future & Gravenberch admission

Caoimhin Kelleher has confirmed he wants to be a No. 1 “at Liverpool or somewhere else” – a summer exit feels extremely likely

Ryan Gravenberch has finally explained the decision that got him dropped by the Netherlands – he’s now made the Euros squad

Klopp has a theory on why “insane” Divock Origi has struggled after leaving Anfield – that Funes Mori tackle was a big moment

Latest Liverpool FC News

Gravenberch, Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo have all been named in the Netherlands’ final squad for Euro 2024. Are they among the favourites? (Ons Oranje)

Lewis Koumas has been called up to Wales’ squad for their upcoming friendlies against Gibraltar and Slovakia next month. What a proud moment for the 18-year-old (FAW)

Liverpool apparently want to sign one of Ecuador defensive duo Piero Hincapie or Willian Pacho this summer (DSports)

Other chat from elsewhere

Vincent Kompany has been confirmed as the new manager of Bayern Munich. What a strange appointment that is!

Man United are interested in signing Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite – he could actually be an annoyingly good addition (Sky Sports)

Barcelona have confirmed Hansi Flick as their new manager after the departure of Xavi. It’s not quite the huge job it used to be (BBC Sport)

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher. That could be a shrewd piece of business for Unai Emery (Independent)

Video of the day

Catch up with the full hour of Klopp’s live Q&A in front of fans on Tuesday night.

Some brilliant stuff in there including the ‘T-E-A-M’ message he wrote in his first meeting with the squad in 2015!